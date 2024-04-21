Netizens Recall When Kris Jenner Coaxed Khloe Kardashian for DNA Test: "We Didn't Get The Results"

Khloe Kardashian bore the brunt of matriarch Kris Jenner's unfiltered admission of her infidelity in her memoir Kris Jenner... And All Things Kardashian. The tabloids speculated that the late OJ Simpson fathered Kardashian, an allegation Jenner vehemently denied. To prove the allegations false, Jenner even persuaded Kardashian to get a DNA test done. However, the latter refused to get it done while Jenner remained hell-bent on convincing her. Subsequently, the episode left fans hanging as it was never revealed if Kardashian actually got the test done. In light of Simpson's recent passing, netizens on social media demanded an answer about the results of the test.

Yall remember when Kris Jenner made the whole family take dna 🧬 Tests to prove Khloe Kardashian was NOT OJ Simpson daughter 😭 Caitlin Jenner was over it & Khloe was PISSED! 😭 pic.twitter.com/PE4udWZNAu — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) April 11, 2024

A user on X, formerly Twitter, @beemergirl07, inquired, "Didn't Khloe refuse? If she did, we didn't get results??" A second fan, @AshleyLbaddie, quipped, "No it was Kris having a pissy fit so Khole said f*ck it." @212jyr, called out, "Right, like I remember not getting an actual answer such a clickbait episode." @CommentaryxIE suggested, "Given the overwhelming response to #ojsimpson’s passing, surely Khole regrets not taking that DNA test! Might not have been ideal to do it for TV ratings but no harm [in] doing it to clear the air with [the] family."

Totally remember that episode! 😂 The drama was off the charts. Kris really knows how to keep everyone on their toes. #KUWTK #FamilyDrama — Alan (@robofsd) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile, some fans defended Kardashian's decision to not entertain the allegations. A fan, @sancelle, praised, "Khloe refused to take the test and her reasoning was she is Rob Kardashian's daughter and that was the end of it. I applaud her." @lap0823 added, "Remember when Khloe had her last kid and it looked more like a Kardashian than any other kid in the family…"

But they never even look at Khloe’s results 🥲 — BRITNEY SPEARS ISN’T FREE (@FREEBJSNOW) April 12, 2024

Jenner argued her ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.'s ex-wives falsely accused her of 'not being faithful when Khloe was conceived.' But she asserted, "[this is] not true." In an intense episode, she was seen having a one-on-one with the Good American founder, asking her if it would make her feel better if she did a DNA test.

Khloe, however, dismissed the offer sternly, asserting, "No, I don't care either way because my dad is my dad and my stepdad is my stepdad," as per the Daily Mail. However, Jenner wasn't convinced of her daughter's response and insisted, "I know Khloe puts on a brave face but deep down it hurts her deeply and it kills me that any of my children are hurting because of my past mistakes." When the 68-year-old failed to convince Khloe, she turned to daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for support. That didn't help either.

Later in the episode, the SKIMS mogul confronted her mother to be more articulate with her feelings to Khloe and stop beating around the bush. The momager obliged and penned her feelings in a letter, assuring the 39-year-old that she is, undoubtedly, a Kardashian. Khloe was initially reluctant to read the letter and frustrated with the situation. Eventually, the episode ended with the mother-daughter hugging and burying the hatchet. Simpson, too, refuted the rumors of fathering Khloe before in 2022, as per US Weekly.