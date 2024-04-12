Netizens Reminded Khloe Kardashian of OJ Simpson Rumor Amid His Passing: "Sorry For Your Loss"

In the wake of OJ Simpson's death, the Kardashian clan is back in the news for their complicated connection with the NFL star, Khloe Kardashian in particular.

The matriarch Kris Jenner was accused of physical intimacy with Simpson when Khloe was conceived. Years later, people are sending their condolences to the 39-year-old, in a mean-spirited way.

The Good American founder was on a family vacation to Turks along with the rest of the clan and kids. She had been posting her happy spring break pictures on her social media account. However, netizens ensured she was updated on Simpson's death on April 10, 2024, and flooded her comment section with their "condolences," per The Mercury News.

An Instagram user, @_jfleezy, reminded, "So sorry to hear about your dad passing due to cancer. I can't imagine what you're going through." @ball_brkr echoed, "I'm sorry about your dad's passing." @selfluv07 slammed, "You on vacation and yo daddy done gone to glory!!!" @goldenboykenx added, "Sending you my condolences."

More spiteful comments followed on the same theme. Another Instagram fan, @electricbootsss, fake-sympathized, "Sorry you never got to know your daddy RIP." @samo.will resonated, "It's not easy losing a parent!! Stay strong beloved." @la_puma_13 pointed out, "Your real daddy OJ died! Sorry!"

@mmartinfan sounded concerned, "So sorry to hear of OJ Simpson's passing. I'm sure it will be a sad day for u and ur momma. Any passing of a human is so sad." Meanwhile, a user, @kpphillips28, defended Khloe, "She did an ethnicity test a number of years ago; she is 100 percent white; so O.J. Simpson is not her father."

Another fan, @vth333mpress, came to her rescue from the trollers, "KHLOE'S BIOLOGICAL FATHER IS ROBERT KARDASHIAN! NOT OJ! You people are ridiculous. GET THE FACTS. She is GENETICALLY A KARDASHIAN!"

The mother of two has been plagued by the Simpson's rumor for years now. 'Momager' Kris published her Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian memoir in November 2011 where she admitted to having an extra-marital affair while still married to attorney and OG Kardashian, Robert George Kardashian.

Simpson was said to be the man the 68-year-old was involved with and was accused of "sleeping with." However, the Kardashian matriarch has vehemently denied the rumors over the years and was hell-bent on proving her innocence with a DNA test on one of the episodes of their reality show. So, did the disgraced footballer who succumbed to his battle with cancer.

In a video, Simpson clarified that Kardashian was like a brother to him and that he hadn't fathered Khloe with Jenner. He clarified, "Never in any way, shape, or form I have had any interest in Kris romantically. Secondly, I never got any indication she had any interest in me. So, all of these stories are just bogus," per Entertainment Tonight.

Apparently, the rumors of Simpson being Khloe's "biological" father were fueled by Kardashian's ex-wife Jan Ashley, whom the famous attorney married after divorcing Jenner. She alleged in a 2012 interview, "Khloe is not his kid. He told me that after we got married," per US Weekly.