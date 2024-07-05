Netizens Raise Eyebrows as Trump ‘Stutters’ and Looks ‘Guilty’ When Asked About Epstein Files

In an interview with Fox News former president Donald Trump was asked a series of benign questions; nonetheless, one of them caught him off guard, and his reaction has since gone viral on X. Last month, Trump made his first public appearance since his hush-money trial conviction on Fox & Friends Weekend. "Would you declassify the Epstein Files?" Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Trump in a tape that has been circulating on social media.

Wow. Listen to the absolute fear and panic Trump has when asked if he'd declassify the Epstein files.



"I guess I would. I think that less so, because you don't want to affect people's lives if it's phony stuff in there, because it's a lot of phony stuff with that world..." pic.twitter.com/aGs4AfIyj5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2024

A 'Yeah' was the first response from the MAGA leader. "Yeah, I would," he said, stopping to get his bearings. "I guess I would," Trump said, his expression transformed into one of fright. Trump added, "I think that less so because, you know, you don't know — you don't want to affect people's lives if it's phony stuff in there, because it's a lot of phony stuff with that whole world." His remark gave the impression that he was attempting to conceal something, which wasn't the best move according to many social media critics.

Donald Trump was one of Epstein’s biggest clients. Watch him stutter and look guilty as fuck when asked about releasing Epstein files. How could anyone doubt his involvement after this. It’s fucking crazy. pic.twitter.com/lJxBcem0BM — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 4, 2024

One user shared the clip on X along with the caption, "Donald Trump was one of Epstein’s biggest clients. Watch him stutter and look guilty as fuck when asked about releasing Epstein files. How could anyone doubt his involvement after this. It’s fucking crazy." Another user commented, "How does DT know there's 'a lot of phony stuff' in Epstein files because there's just a lot of phony stuff in that world? And of course he wouldn't want to see 'anyone's' life ruined over all that phony stuff. Like himself, whose name now shows up all over the files."

Interesting how he gets in the word phony, he’s grooming his base to reject the evidence he knows is there — mary sassin (@redwingschic) June 5, 2024

One critic commented on Trump's 'anxious' reply, "Well, now we know the reason why he was not so anxious to say he would release the Epstein files - because his name was all over them." Another critic claimed, "I’m sure the fbi and the 51 former intel officials just buried the evidence they had against Trump while they made everything else up." One more user pointed out that Trump is habitual of 'discrediting information' and added, "Really an all time great at that. Doesn’t matter if it’s fact - he will tell his followers it’s made before it comes out and they believe him."

The real estate magnate Trump once flew on Epstein's planes, and the two were allegedly pals. As reported by Newsweek, Documents from the resolved lawsuit were revealed in January and had Trump's name among them. Emails and deposition transcripts related to Virginia Roberts Giuffre's now-settled litigation are included in the files. There is no accusation of wrongdoing against any of the individuals identified in the records, and there is no evidence linking Trump to any crimes perpetrated by Epstein or Maxwell.

Alot phony stuff w that world.

His go to when it's actually factual.

Upside down is right-side up in the era of #Trumpism. — Pyramid45 (@PYRAMID45) June 5, 2024

In 2002, while speaking to New York Magazine, the Republican presidential nominee described Epstein as a 'terrific guy.' He had known Epstein for fifteen years. While Trump did fly on Epstein's plane many times, he later maintained that he and the billionaire had not communicated in fifteen years and distanced himself from his remarks after Epstein's arrest.