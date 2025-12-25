Unverified DOJ Claim Linking Trump to Newborn Murder Sparks Internet Frenzy

A newly released Justice Department file connected to the Jeffrey Epstein document dump caused a stir online this week after an individual claiming to be a victim made a graphic, unverified allegation involving President Donald Trump and the murder of a newborn baby.

The document, released just before Christmas Eve, is dated August 3, 2020. It appears to be a follow-up message from an unnamed complainant asking for a detective’s contact information, someone who had previously called from what the complainant described as a NYPD FBI sex trafficking task force number.

In the “Submitted Text” section, the complainant alleges they were trafficked by their uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984 when they were 13 and pregnant. They claim to have provided “important information” about “other high-profile individuals” and about “the murder and disposal of my newborn daughter.” The file characterizes the alleged violation as “child sex trafficking and infanticide,” with the timeline marked as May to September 1984 and the location noted as “Mostly from a yacht in Lake Michigan originating from Mona Lake, MI.”

Under “Witness Information,” the document lists “Donald Trump.” It includes an allegation that he “participated regularly in paying money” to coerce the complainant into performing sex acts and “was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.” The file also names “Jeffrey Epstein” as the subject. This means the document is not a conclusion but a recorded complaint, though the allegation is explicitly included in the government record.

DOJ document EFTA00025010 shows FBI received a tip in August 2020 about Trump-Epstein. Allegations include 1985 trafficking of a 13 year old girl. When girl gave birth, Trump allegedly helped girl’s uncle murder the infant and dispose of in Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/GE4WChk79b — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) December 24, 2025

Journalist David Shuster noted that the DOJ document EFTA00025010 reflects that the FBI received a tip in August 2020 regarding Trump and Epstein. He summarized the allegations using stronger language than the document itself, claiming Trump “allegedly helped” with the murder and disposal. The key difference is that the file states Trump was present; it does not assert that he committed the act.

The DOJ has tried to clarify the situation in a public statement concerning the latest release. The department cautioned that some of the newly released materials contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election. The statement emphasized, “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false,” while noting that the documents were released due to legal transparency requirements, with protections for Epstein’s victims.

The document exists, the allegation is stated within it, and the internet treats that alone as decisive evidence. However, the file itself does not indicate that federal investigators confirmed the claims, nor does it show that prosecutors concluded Trump committed a crime. It simply records what an individual reported and may have no basis in truth.

Still, the document has an impact in the age of social media, and the DOJ is legally obligated to release all the files it has on Epstein. Amid an already chaotic release of Epstein-related records, where redactions, missing details, and viral snippets have sparked suspicion across the political spectrum, this file became a perfect catalyst.

There is a treasure trove of Epstein files yet to be released, so the headlines won’t stop for the foreseeable future. Which of the files has merit is yet to be determined.