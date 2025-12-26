Donald Trump Posts Christmas Wish for Epstein Island Visitors, Claims They Dropped Epstein ‘Like a Dog’ After Scandal Was Exposed

Donald Trump’s Christmas message carried a menacing tone this year! Newly released Justice Department files have renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle, which included Trump himself. So the president used Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to unleash a familiar blend of grievance, denial, and blame as he targeted Democrats, the media, and even a Republican dissenter!

Donald Trump posted a holiday rant on Truth Social on Thursday. He wished a “Merry Christmas” to “the many Sle–ebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein.” He accused them of funding the disgraced financier, partying with him, visiting his island, and then abandoning him once the scandal became unavoidable. But lo and behold, Trump insisted he was different.

He claimed he “actually [was] the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.” Donald Trump also argued that the renewed focus on Epstein’s network was part of an “ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt.”

Trump wrote,

“When (…) it is revealed that they are [all Democrats] there will be a lot of explaining to do.”

Right now, the Justice Department is facing a lot of criticism over its handling of the Epstein files, which include more than 30,000 pages of records tied to the late convicted s– offender. Survivors and lawmakers from both parties have said that the DOJ is delaying the process, and there are heavy redactions in what is being released after all. Those files have also revived uncomfortable questions for Donald Trump, as his name appears in the documents and complicates his repeated public denials.

According to a newly released January 7, 2020, email from an assistant U.S. attorney, Donald Trump had been listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. The email also notes that on at least four of those flights, Epstein’s associate and partner Ghislaine Maxwell was also present.

Surprisingly, Donald Trump once posted, “I was never on Epstein’s Plane.”

He has also denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. The DOJ, on the other hand, said some of the released files have “untrue and sensationalist claims” and that the claims against Trump are “unfounded and false,” according to the BBC.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Earlier this week, Donald Trump suggested the document dump was to distract us from “the tremendous success that the Republican Party has.” On Christmas Day, he included the press and singled out The New York Times.

He accused the NYT of hurting “mostly innocent” people to protect “Corrupt Democrat Politics” –

“The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election ‘Reporting.’”

He signed off with “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!”

Just a day ago, though, Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He was participating in NORAD Santa tracker calls and sending greetings to U.S. troops for Christmas. Still, he found some time to blast Democrats as “Radical Left Scum” who were “doing everything possible to destroy our Country.” Oh, how deeply the Epstein fallout has seeped into Trump’s messaging.