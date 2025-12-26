Donald Trump Shocks Netizens With Bizarre Christmas Eve Social Media Spree — Including a Jeffrey Epstein Mention

Donald Trump’s Christmas was anything but joyful. While people are filled with festive spirit as the year is coming to an end, Trump chose a rather unconventional way to mark Christmas Eve.

He took to his Truth Social account and posted nearly 100 times overnight while the world sang carols and exchanged gifts. Even his post wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas’ screamed resentment against the Democrats and extreme admiration for himself.

Trump wrote in a fiery post: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country, but are failing badly.”

“We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement,” Trump boasted as he claimed that under his leadership, the United States has seen “Record Stock Market, Lowest Crime numbers in decades,” and “No inflation.”

He also claimed that his controversial tariffs led to an inflow of trillions of dollars into the economy.

This was just one of the dozens of posts Donald Trump shared on Truth Social on Christmas Eve. He didn’t shy away from using the biggest holiday of the year to target his predecessors, a chore that he never misses from his daily schedule.

He also reposted a message that said: “Barack Obama should be charged and prosecuted.” The post also tagged Pam Bondi, asking her to ensure “accountability” for the 2020 election.

He even posted a video from Colton Moore, a Georgia state senator who is running for the congressional seat that was recently vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the video, Moore can be heard saying, “You know, Donald Trump was right the entire time. The election in 2020 was stolen.”

Echoing a similar sentiment as Trump’s, Moore added, “people need to be arrested and tried for treason – a lot of them.”

His 11 million followers on Truth Social were left stunned as he continued his posting spree throughout the night, implying that he was still not over the fact that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

In one of the posts, he called for getting rid of the Affordable Care Act, signed into law by Obama 15 years ago. One of his reposts targeted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Without any strong evidence, he suggested that she should be arrested for insider trading.

The most surprising post was the one where he targeted people who were associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Slea—ags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on Earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too hot, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person.”

He also claimed that those very people then blamed him, “who was actually the one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.”

And readers, that’s how the Christmas of 79-year-old President Donald Trump looked at his Mar-a-Lago residence. It appeared to be a holiday that strongly lacked the festive spirit.