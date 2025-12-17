Not So ‘Ho-Ho-Ho’ When Trump’s Tariffs Push Up Artificial Christmas Tree Prices

Donald Trump’s tariffs have been making themselves felt for some time now, but with Christmas holidays, costs are making an artificial Christmas tree more expensive.

Each year, the US imports almost $3 billion in Christmas decorations from China, including over 80 percent of artificial Christmas trees. Not only are the popular baubles and decorations people hang on their trees more expensive, but the tree itself can make a dent in the family’s budget. At this stage, artificial Christmas trees are costing families about 20 percent more, and economists warn that price increases will continue.

While some consumers believe the higher cost is worthwhile to support local American manufacturing, experts warn that job growth is unlikely in this sector.

As the US imports over 80 percent of the artificial Christmas trees sold locally are imported from China. With Donald Trump’s ongoing tariffs on these products, prices are now up by between 20 and 30 percent when compared to recent years.

As noted by ABC News, Americans like the artificial trees, but are also aware of higher costs. As reported by the American Christmas Tree Association, these trees account for most of the Christmas tree purchases in the US. Moreover, the US Census Bureau estimates that almost $3 billion in holiday décor is imported each year from China.

According to Professor Ian Sheldon at The Ohio State University, the full effect of the tariffs is still unfolding as companies’ pre-tariff stock is depleted

“Many firms are now running down existing inventories and will need to import new products,” Sheldon said. “Those additional costs are likely to be passed on to consumers.”

While some shoppers believe the increased prices are justified as a potential route towards domestic manufacturing, some believe that placing a “Made in the USA” sticker on the box won’t be great if the price is 20 percent more expensive.

However, there is good news for Christmas tree farms, as many decide to skip the fake tree and buy the real thing. Fox 11 quotes Wojcik’s Tree Farm, in Pulaski, Wisconsin as an example. With earlier snow and the price increase on fake trees they are seeing an increase in customers and say they are welcoming more first-time buyers.

Are you a real tree or artificial tree for Christmas person? And why! Im always a real tree for Christmas guy! 🌲 pic.twitter.com/CZa81suDEr — Fran Collins (@bigdoginc6) November 30, 2025

“The numbers have been up. Not crazy, but you know, the day-to-day totals from last year, we’re seeing small increases this year,” owner Luke Wojcik said. He added that they have so far sold around 100 more trees than last Christmas. What makes it better is that tree farms are able to keep their prices consistent as the trees are locally grown.

“You’re never going to see our trees double from one year to the next. If you see price increases, it’s just a few dollars here or there,” Wojcik said.

However, despite increased business for some tree farms, Jami Warner, Executive Director of the American Christmas Tree Association said in a statement, “While tariffs have increased the cost of artificial Christmas trees, Christmas lights and Christmas decor, they have not led to a surge in real tree sales.”

In the meanwhile, families will have to decide which way to go, whether buying an artificial Christmas tree that lasts for years at an increased price, or enjoy the pine scent of a real tree grown on a local tree farm.