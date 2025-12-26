“Freaking Disgusting”: Trump Faces Online Backlash Over Comments to an 8-Year-Old on Christmas Call, Some Call It Normal

Trump was heard calling a young girl “beautiful” and “cute” on a Christmas Eve call. The President and First Lady, Melania, sat down on Dec. 24 to take calls from children from all over the country. Netizens criticized the President’s remarks, alleging they were ill-timed, considering the release of the Epstein files.

The Trumps acted as messengers for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, as many other First Couples of the United States have before. Anna, from North Carolina, called in to ask the President a very important question.

The 79-year-old greeted the 8-year-old and asked how she was doing. The young girl revealed that she was okay and asked Trump about his well-being. He said he was fine, adding, “You sound so beautiful and cute.”

🚨BREAKING: Trump’s White House Christmas call comes at disastrous timing after he tells an EIGHT YEAR OLD girl on the phone that she sounds “beautiful and cute.” Knowing what we know now, this is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/2OPzVPZenu — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 24, 2025

He then asked her how old she was and went on to note how smart she sounded. “Wow. So smart. You sound so smart,” the President was heard saying on the call. He then asked Anna if she had anything she wanted to ask Santa, or if there was anything the girl would like to know about him.

The North Carolina resident was curious to know if Mr. Claus would get mad if she were to forego leaving cookies and milk out for him. Her question was met with the President asking her to repeat her question.

Trump told the 8-year-old that he thinks Santa wouldn’t necessarily be mad, but definitely disappointed to find no cookies and milk waiting for him. “Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side,” the president added.

Trump was also heard referring to the little girl as “honey” on the call several times. He then told her how great her home state, North Carolina, was. He said the same to children who called in from Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, all three states he won in the presidential election.

He just can’t even help himself. So shameful. So embarrassing. — Michael Beckerman (@MMBeckerman) December 25, 2025

Trump’s comments weren’t well-received by netizens, who dissected his words and the unfortunate timing of the remarks. Many noted how inappropriate it was for the 79-year-old to say what he did amid the Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein files.

“Trump’s White House Christmas call comes at disastrous timing after he tells an EIGHT YEAR OLD girl on the phone that she sounds “beautiful and cute,” one user wrote.

“Freaking disgusting what normal man tells a child that especially while he’s being investigated!” a second added. Others called his actions “gross,” while many labelled him a “creep.”

While the more popular reaction was outrage, some users jumped in to defend the President as well. “That’s ridiculous, I don’t like him, but there is nothing wrong with his language here,” one wrote. “No harm there,” another user simply added.