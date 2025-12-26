Donald Trump’s Niece Reveals His ‘Obsession’ That Has Tarnished the GOP, Calls His Behavior ‘Completely Indecent’

Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, recently said in a podcast that her uncle is driven by an “obsession” that has also affected the GOP (Grand Old Party).

On the latest episode of The Court of History, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author, criticized her uncle’s conduct as “completely indecent.”

The long-time critic of Trump pointed to his statement blaming the late director Rob Reiner’s murder on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as an example of his tendency to demean critics both offline and online.

Mary Trump explained that her uncle thrives on attention and has been using indecent behavior for decades to get it. “There will never be enough attention, enough money, enough things named after him, or enough schemes to fill the black hole at the center of who he is,” she said.

She further argued that Donald Trump’s actions reveal problems within the MAGA circle.“Through his increasingly vile behavior, he’s showing that nearly everyone in his inner circle and almost all elected Republicans will continue supporting him no matter what line he crosses,” Mary Trump said. “It shows just how far gone the Republican Party is,” she added.

Veteran actor, activist and filmmaker Rob Reiner was found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on December 14, 2025. The LAPD said in a statement that “Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths.”

Nick had been battling substance addiction and several mental health issues. A few hours after the murder, Rob’s 32-year-old son Nick Reiner was arrested. The tragedy deeply affected Hollywood. Rob Reiner was also frequently critical of Donald Trump and his Republican ideologies.

Following Rob Reiner’s death, Donald Trump posted a somewhat condescending and insensitive message on social media about the passing. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

He added, “I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.” He also called the incident “very sad” as he finished the post on a neutral and bland note.

According to Huffpost, in her latest Substack newsletter titled “The Good In Us,” which was published on December 16, Mary Trump slammed his ruthless comments and claimed that he hates it when the spotlight is shifted from him.

She angrily sighed as she wrote, “Once again, you have gone out of your way to prove that you are a damaged and deeply disturbed man who cannot stand the fact that there are people in this world who are talented, valued, and loved.”

In several other episodes on her YouTube show, public interviews, and podcast, Mary has condemned Trump’s decisions, his public jabs, alleged poor treatment towards detained immigrants, and analyzed his mind.

The GOP ideology often opposes abortion and extensive LGBTQ+ rights legislation, and promotes conservative policies regarding gun laws, immigration, and voting rights. So, naturally, Trump’s traditional thinking and rigid policies did not sit well with the modern American population.

Apart from Mary Trump, several other notable figures slammed Trump’s remarks about the late Rob Reiner. TV presenter Piers Morgan said, “This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who was just murdered,” Morgan wrote on X. “Delete it, Mr President,” he added.

Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett said on X, “There is no limit to how low he is willing to go—and that speaks volumes about how dangerously unfit he is to lead.”