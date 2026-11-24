Netflix released the first full trailer Tuesday for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as the parents of the 6-year-old killed in an unsolved 1996 case.

The limited series also has new key art placing McCarthy’s Patsy Ramsey and Owen’s John Ramsey before a wall of press cameras, alongside nine new stills released by Netflix. Every episode will stream globally on Dec. 10, shortly before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey’s death.

JonBenét, a beauty pageant winner, was found dead on Dec. 26, 1996, in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home.

“It's not a whodunit; a little girl died,” Owen said of the series.

McCarthy, who also serves as an executive producer, said the public had lost sight of the family. “We all forgot that these were parents and they loved their children,” she said.

The child’s violent death “should be the crux of the story, and it became almost non-existent,” McCarthy said. “We were just watching this exciting tale of who did it,” she said.

Trailer revisits 1996 investigation

Netflix’s Tudum said the trailer returns to Dec. 26, 1996, as Patsy Ramsey calls 911 to report her daughter’s apparent kidnapping from her bed. Deadline reported that the opening instead takes place early on Dec. 25, with the parents waking to discover their daughter missing and a ransom note on the kitchen counter.

A piano rendition of “Silent Night” accompanies the footage. In the trailer, a detective says, “Kidnapping, huh? Six-year-old girl. I don't know. Something isn't right.”

The preview follows the Boulder Police investigation through the parents’ questioning, contaminated evidence and the case’s transformation into a tabloid sensation, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Toward the close, Shea Whigham’s District Attorney Alex Hunter says the whole country wants a conclusion that makes sense. “Whatever we find, whatever we can prove, it'll never make sense,” he says.

Showrunner Richard LaGravenese told Tudum that the unresolved case held an appeal for him. “I was fascinated by the challenge of doing something that was a murder mystery without an ending, without being solved,” he said. Anne Sewitsky directed the series, which Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-wrote.

Emily Mitchell portrays JonBenét, while Angus Caldwell plays her brother, Burke Ramsey. Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill and Will Patton appear as investigators, and Margo Martindale plays Nedra Paugh.

Shelved at Paramount+

Paramount+ originally greenlit the series in 2024. When production wrapped in early 2025, it carried the title Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey and was intended to launch an anthology about unsolved crimes.

New leadership shelved the series after the Paramount-Skydance merger in summer 2025. Variety reported that the decision was believed to rest partly on a settlement between CBS and Burke Ramsey, following the CBS docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, which theorized that he had killed his sister.

Producer 101 Studios subsequently shopped the finished series, which Netflix acquired.

The episode count differs between outlets. The Hollywood Reporter gave the total as 10, while Deadline described the series as six episodes.

Netflix will release every episode at once on Dec. 10.