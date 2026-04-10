Nancy Guthrie Case Triggers Fresh Demands as Sheriff Nanon’s Deadline Nears

Nancy Guthrie, mother of ‘Today’ show co-host Savannah Guthrie, went missing in the early hours of Feb. 1. The search for the 84-year-old has continued, and while there have sometimes been certain updates regarding the case, the mystery remains unsolved. Nancy has been missing for 68 days after her disappearance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has issued a 10-day deadline to Sheriff Chris Nanos for him to answer questions about his conduct and leadership. Supervisor Matt Heinz has confirmed that the board has voted to compel Nanos to respond, and if he does not comply, he could face serious consequences.

Talking to the Irish Star, Heinz said, “I believe that this board would be well within our legal rights to vacate that office and remove him if he doesn’t comply with the statute.” He then added, “Even if a response is provided, the board could still pursue a resolution of lack of confidence if they are dissatisfied with the answers.”

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It should be noted here that the deadline coincides with the date that the board is supposed to hold its next meeting, which is April 21. While Nanos had previously been questioned by the family of Nancy and the media for the way the investigation had been shaping up.

This inquiry comes after The Arizona Republic reported that Nanos amended his public resume, as that document mentioned undisclosed disciplinary action against him.

The document also misrepresented his work history with the El Paso Police Department. It has now been revealed that Nanos was reportedly accused over allegations of excessive force, insubordination, and a resignation submitted in place of termination in 1982.

Referring to these revelations, Heinz said, “When you start a four-decade career in a community from a basis of fraud – withholding information to get that position – that changes the entire thing.”

The sheriff’s department spokesperson, Angelica Carrillo, also released a statement regarding the same on March 10, and according to that, “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently identified two clerical errors in Sheriff Chris Nanos’ publicly posted résumé. Both date discrepancies were administrative in nature and were not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos’ work history.”

Besides highlighting the problematic aspects of Nanos’ career and his records, Heinz also talked about the mounting legal costs. He said, “It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s probably going to be into the millions once all these lawsuits are sorted out. He has become a national and international embarrassment, and it has significantly tarnished his department unfairly.”

Sheriff Nanos on the hot seat. I’ll be LIVESTREAMING all of this in person.

Where’s Nancy Guthrie? https://t.co/8M8JuzSI1h — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 6, 2026

Moreover, the fact that 1,500 officers are serving under Nanos has also been marked as another issue by Heinz, as he said, “These people are doing their utmost every day to keep this community safe, and they have to report to a person who is just ethically and morally bankrupted and frankly embarrassingly disqualified to continue service in his post.” According to Heinz, the right thing for Nanos would be to “do the right thing and step aside.”

Nancy’s disappearance had led to many theories and speculations, but even with cutting-edge DNA technologies, law enforcement officials have not yet been able to secure any solid information. While initially Nancy’s own family was also under suspicion, they were eventually announced to have no connection with the abduction.

Nancy’s security camera showed a person at her door the night before she went missing, and despite having that footage, not much could be done with it. Her neighbors also talked of suspicious men appearing in the area before she went missing. Moreover, there were also ransom notes that were sent to media outlets instead of the family, which further complicated the case.