Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Has Shown Who’s On Her Side And Who’s Probably Not

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie’s life changed significantly when her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in February. The search for her has continued since then, even though the case remains unsolved.

Savannah had to take a break from her work to deal with the personal tragedy she was facing, and her situation showed which of her colleagues were genuinely on her side and which were less supportive.

The first name on the list is Hoda Kotb, as she came out of retirement to fill in for Savannah on the Today show. In the first episode that Kotb filled in for Savannah, she said, “First of all, I just want to say this whole thing’s breaking my heart and I’m happy to be sitting here with you.” She further added, “I think there’s this helpless feeling. I mean, we’re all so close to her, and we all want to help her.”

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Savannah also opened up, saying, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

While Kotb has appeared visibly caring toward Savannah, her decision to go ahead with a March 2026 retreat that took place a few feet away from Nancy’s home led to some criticism.

However, in her defense, the retreat was planned in December 2025, and Kotb did not do anything overtly insensitive while attending it that would suggest she did not care for Savannah.

Another Today show host, Dylan Dreyer, has also been largely supportive of Savannah, as she expressed hope that Savannah would return to the show someday. Savannah visiting the show in March meant a lot to her, as she said, “It was what we all needed. It was exactly what we needed, to just hug her, pray for her. I mean, it was amazing.”

Although these coworkers have appeared supportive, an insider told the Daily Mail, “It’s a viper’s nest. Even if you’re suffering,” hinting at the ruthlessness of the industry. While they did not deny that Savannah’s colleagues wanted Nancy to return safely, they suggested that professional ambition often outweighed personal concern.

Moreover, the insider added, “These people will steal your chair while you’re still sitting in it.” According to the source, some were happier with Kotb’s return and were not very enthusiastic about the prospect of Savannah coming back to the show.

Tom Llamas was one co-worker who came under scrutiny for not being supportive enough of Savannah. The accusation stemmed from the fact that Llamas did not wear the yellow ribbon that many of Savannah’s colleagues were seen wearing to show solidarity with her.

His not wearing the ribbon drew attention, and according to insiders, he appeared not very supportive of her even behind the scenes. As one insider explained, “When everyone else is wearing one, the absence becomes louder than the symbol.”

A producer also joined the discussion, saying, “No one is accusing anyone of lacking compassion. But in a high-profile newsroom built on image and unity, even small gestures can carry weight.”

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However, despite the ribbon situation, in February, Llamas did acknowledge Savannah and the pain she and her family were dealing with since Nancy’s disappearance. He also mentioned that he, along with everyone else, was keeping her in their prayers.

Besides the behavior of individual colleagues, there have also been rumors about NBC planning a Dateline episode based on Nancy’s disappearance as the ratings would be understandably record breaking.

However, such a production cannot go forward with the consent of the Guthrie family and given the circumstances, thinking about milking a tragedy might come off as a rather opportunistic move on the part of the network.