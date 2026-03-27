Savannah Guthrie’s life changed overnight after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on February 1.

The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, when she arrived home in Tucson, Arizona, at approximately 9:48 p.m., according to Chris Nanos.

As the disappearance shocked the nation, the FBI announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to her location. Nancy Guthrie’s personal belongings and blood were found on the front porch.

After the disappearance, Savannah took a hiatus from work and began actively posting on social media to help police gather clues to locate her mother.

Savannah, along with her brother Camron and sister Annie, issued a public appeal on February 1 to anyone who may be holding their mother, saying the family is prepared to communicate but needs confirmation that she is still alive and safe.

Although the 84-year-old has not been found and leads have not yielded results, Savannah Guthrie is set to return to Today in less than two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

According to The Irish Star, Hoda Kotb confirmed Savannah Guthrie’s return on March 27, during the second part of Guthrie’s emotional interview. Co-host Craig Melvin added, “We can’t wait to welcome her back with open arms. It’s where she belongs.”

Viewers will see Guthrie on the show from Monday, April 6, as she adapts to normal life during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the acclaimed host gave her first interview since the incident with former co-host Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in. The interview featured an emotional Guthrie as she revealed how she and her siblings have dealt with this time of anxiety and uncertainty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News (@cbsnews)

“We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. She needs to come home now. Someone needs to do the right thing,” she added.

The 54-year-old apologized to her siblings and her mother during the interview as she broke down in tears. “I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry… to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry if it is me.”

The University of Arizona alum recalled the chilling moment when her sister told her that Nancy Guthrie was nowhere to be found. “My sister called me, and I said, ‘Is everything OK?’ And she said, ‘No,’ she said, ‘Mom’s missing.’”

The Guthrie family first thought their mother was taken to the hospital, but the clues did not add up. The back doors were open, and her phone, purse, and other items were there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

She told her co-host that she still did not understand the motive behind Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance or why someone would kidnap the older woman, who was on medication. Nancy was a simple woman who led a life rooted in faith and had no known grudges or enemies.

Savannah Guthrie said, “I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘that girl has money; we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense.”

Meanwhile, because of Savannah’s media connections, the issue has received widespread support, prayers, and awareness. Authorities involved in Nancy’s investigation said they “won’t quit,” even though the search might take much longer than expected. Chris Nanos told KVOA that officials have received between 40,000 and 50,000 tips, combined with the FBI.

However, he also clarified in an interview with The New York Times on February 13, “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find [Nancy Guthrie]. We’re going to find this guy.”