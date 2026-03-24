Former Officer Breaks Silence on Nancy Guthrie Case—And Reveals Why Ground Searches Took a Back Seat

With the search for Nancy Guthrie now approaching two months, the case appears to have shifted initial search operations to a more complex and evidence-based approach. Authorities said there were indications of abduction and that investigators were relying on blood evidence, video evidence, and data to inform their search. The search operations are now less visible than at the outset, and there are concerns and questions about the approach being taken.

A former superior of Sheriff Chris Nanos provided insight into the investigation, giving a better idea of why ground search operations were not at the forefront of the case. The explanation came in a recent video on Brian Entin Investigates, a YouTube channel created by News Nation Senior Correspondent Brian Entin, who spent 40 days on the ground speaking with locals and keeping a close eye on the case.

With over 50 days elapsed since the disappearance of Nancy, Rick Kastigar, who used to oversee Chris Nanos, shared insights in an interview with the investigative journalist. He suggested that Nancy’s mental acuity may have affected the initial search priorities.

🚨 Savannah Guthrie Begs for Help – Her 84-Year-Old Mom Nancy Still Missing After 7 Heartbreaking Weeks! 🚨 TUCSON, Ariz. (March 22, 2026) — The nightmare continues. “Today” show anchor **Savannah Guthrie** and her siblings Annie and Camron have released an emotional plea as the… pic.twitter.com/Oir6i96dw0 — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) March 22, 2026

At the start of the investigation, Sheriff Nanos cautioned against volunteer participation, warning that it could compromise the integrity of evidence. He said, “To do it now would be difficult at best because the weather, wind, there’s been rain here in this part of the country during the seven weeks she’s been missing, and that obscures anything you might find.”

In response to theories about the desert environment, Kastigar commented that it was unlikely that Nancy’s body would be buried near the home and asked, “What would be the motivation of an individual to abduct her from her home and then take her somewhere presumably with the intent to gain something, and we do not know what that is. A lot of us surmise it has to do with some financial gain, but what would be the purpose of burying her if she passed near the home?”

He concluded, “That does not make a lot of sense. And it is not a likely scenario.”

Kastigar said search operations did occur, but he also pointed out that some of the search operations were conducted later than expected, especially after several gloves were found, including one linked to a nearby restaurant employee. The case has already attracted some concern, especially after authorities released a video of a masked and gloved man carrying a weapon near the entrance, where blood was found.

🚨#BREAKING: Absolutely horrifying new video doorbell footage has been released of the person of interest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. It appears the person is trying to cover the front door camera the morning of her disappearance. What looks strange to you here? pic.twitter.com/zQW5VYHh50 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 10, 2026

On Feb. 11, 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that law enforcement had acquired previously unavailable images pertaining to this case. According to his statement on X, “The footage shows an individual, who is armed, tampering with the front door camera at Nancy Guthrie’s residence on the day she went missing.”

He further explained that there had been an effort to obtain surveillance footage that had likely been lost or compromised for a variety of reasons, such as missing recording devices. It was also announced that there are two brief clips of this individual walking up to the camera, checking it, and using foliage from the ground to obstruct it.

While the search for answers continues, a reward of over $1 million has been donated to help bring in information that may aid in the safe return of Guthrie. A growing memorial outside her home now represents support for her return.

Savannah Guthrie and her family were seen visiting the memorial earlier this month, and it was clear that they were deeply moved by all the tributes. In their most recent video, the family talked about their pain and said, “We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be at peace until she is home. We cannot grieve. We can only ache and wonder.”