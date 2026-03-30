Savannah’s Brother Faces Online Backlash After Remark on His Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

An emotional Savannah Guthrie addressed the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, in a recent interview with NBC’s Today show co-host Hoda Kotb. However, a section of the interview did not sit well with netizens.

During the interview, Savannah Guthrie revealed her brother Camron’s reaction to a question, which led to a section of the Internet trolling him for his remark. “I asked my brother, ‘Do you think it’s because of me?’ He said, ‘Well, I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that,” Savannah recalled during the interview.

Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears during her first TV interview as she discussed her mom Nancy’s disappearance possibly being her fault: “[I asked my brother] do you think it’s because of me? He said, ‘Well, I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that. I hope not. I… pic.twitter.com/0p5d61NBqk — Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2026

Netizens were quick to slam Camron Guthrie in the comments section of a news portal that shared the statement of Savannah Guthrie recalling her brother’s reaction to her question. An X user wrote, “Her brother could’ve said literally anything else.”

Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section, with one user asking, “Why would her brother say that?” Another one added, “Imagine your brother saying this to you.” A third one added, “What an awful thing to say as a sibling.”

Netizens continued to slam Camron for his comment to his sister. “That was awful what her brother said to her. Savannah had nothing to do with it, period,” read one of the remarks on the thread. Here’s what another X user wrote, “How messed up is her brother?”

Some netizens flagged the comment’s insensitive streak. “She’s already going to have trauma from this incident; her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100% not her fault at all. The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that,” read a comment from another user on the social media app.

Inputs from another X user read, “How dare her brother say this to her! As a brother, you’re not supposed to make her feel bad or worse about herself.” Another one wrote, “What a horrific thing for her brother to say. It’s not her fault. She doesn’t owe an apology to anyone.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. She disappeared from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, around 4: 30 a.m. The NBC host broke her silence on her mother’s case in a heartfelt interview, where she said, “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

Savannah Guthrie first interview since her mom Nancy vanished.

Talking to the Today Show, she said “we are in agony” and that she wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about what her mom went through when she was taken.

Full interview airs Thursday and Friday on Today. pic.twitter.com/Q0GnUbgEjW — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 25, 2026

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night and in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now,” she continued.

In the same interview, Savannah Guthrie went on to apologize to her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, and other family members, adding, “But I knew that. I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom, and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense, but we don’t know… To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”

An emotional Savannah broke down during the interview, saying, “And I just have to say: ‘I’m so sorry, mommy. I am so sorry.’ I’m sorry to my sister, and my brother, and my kids, and my nephew, and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry.”

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million for any information that could help with the case. Meanwhile, the FBI is offering $50,000 for information pertaining to the case of Nancy Guthrie.