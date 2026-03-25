Today show host Savannah Guthrie became visibly emotional as she opened up about the “agony” her family is enduring during her first sit-down interview since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Arizona home nearly two months ago.

In the Savannah Guthrie interview preview clip, the 54-year-old NBC anchor fought back tears while speaking with former Today show co-host Hoda Kotb. “Someone needs to do the right thing,” Guthrie said through tears. “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through,” the Independent reports.

Savannah Guthrie first interview since her mom Nancy vanished.

Talking to the Today Show, she said “we are in agony” and that she wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about what her mom went through when she was taken.

Full interview airs Thursday and Friday on Today. pic.twitter.com/Q0GnUbgEjW — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 25, 2026

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” Savannah Guthrie also noted. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now,” she added.

The interview — scheduled to air Thursday and Friday — marks Savannah Guthrie’s first return to the Today show since January 30, just two days before her mother was reported missing. Last week, Guthrie and her siblings issued an emotional appeal to their mother’s neighbors in Tucson, Arizona, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” Savannah Guthrie shared Sunday on Instagram. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” she added.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please review any camera footage, journal entries, text messages, observations, or conversations that might, in hindsight, be important,” Savannah Guthrie added in the plea for help for the return of Nancy Guthrie. “No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home outside Tucson, Arizona around 4: 30 a.m. on February 1 in what law enforcement officials believe was a planned abduction. At the time she went missing, Nancy Guthrie was in fragile health and her family stated she relies on medication everyday that could have “fatal” side effects if she does not take it.

Savannah Guthrie speaks exclusively with NBC. They released a snippet this morning & plan to release more on what she has to say on Thursday & Friday. Where is Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/atLdBYP226 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) March 25, 2026

The 911 audio released when she was reported missing shows Nancy Guthrie also has hypertension, a pacemaker and other heart issues. Law enforcement found specks of Guthrie’s blood on her front porch and last Tuesday FBI released surveillance video of a masked man on her porch the night she disappeared.

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering up $1 million dollars for any information that leads to their mothers whereabouts. The FBI is offering $50,000 for information that leads to her safe return or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved with her disappearance.

The co-anchor of the Today show is reportedly “furious” about initial news coverage that pointed towards Guthrie’s sister and brother-in-law being involved with her mothers disappearance.

Former NBC coworker Megyn Kelly interviewed Guthrie on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show last week where Savannah Guthrie told Kelly she was furious after Ashleigh Banfield suggested Guthrie’s brother in law was a prime suspect in her mothers disappearance.

Banfield brought up the notion during the early hours of the investigation on a February 3 episode of her podcast Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield when she mentioned an unnamed law enforcement source who told her they believe Tommaso Cioni — Savannah’s sister Annie Guthrie’s husband — could be suspect.

Banfield has continued to defend her reporting, even after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department publicly cleared the family of any involvement. According to Kelly, that claim has angered Savannah Guthrie, who is now said to be considering legal action against the journalist.