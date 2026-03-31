Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is growing more controversial with each passing week. More than nine weeks after she went missing, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have yet to identify a suspect. The high-profile case, which has fueled public frustration, now appears to have stalled due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

While Sheriff Chris Nanos has dismissed any chance of declaring the case closed, his former supervisor recently suggested a grim possible outcome. Rick Kastigar, who previously supervised Nanos, outlined what may have happened to Nancy after her abduction. His theory offers little comfort to the Guthrie family, who still hold out hope for her safe return.

Speaking with YouTuber Brian Entin, Kastigar said it is possible that Nancy is no longer alive. However, he noted that this may not have been the abductors’ original intention. According to his theory, the kidnappers may have taken the 84-year-old from her home with plans to keep her alive and use her as leverage to demand money from the family.

Monday marks Day 58 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, as it’s been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. https://t.co/Miqulm8iYO — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 31, 2026

Kastigar added that if Nancy is no longer alive, the suspects would have no reason to continue communicating with the family. With no leverage remaining, they may have abandoned any attempt to negotiate. Aside from some unconfirmed ransom messages reportedly received early in the investigation, the family has not reported any recent contact.

Kastigar said he believes Nancy may have “died somehow” during the course of the alleged plan, which could have eliminated any opportunity for the suspects to gain financially. He added that if the motive was money, as many suspect, her death would have removed any remaining bargaining power. He also noted that what may have happened to her afterward remains unknown.

Former Pima County Sheriff Kurt Dabb shared another possible theory about the case. Speaking with RadarOnline, he said the suspect seen in surveillance footage likely had accomplices who helped carry out the abduction. Dabb emphasized that the scale of the crime suggests it would have been difficult for a single individual to execute alone.

Dabb said,

“I believe there are anywhere between two [and] four accomplices. The logistics of something of this magnitude are too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now.”

The Mossad-CIA”s domestic assassinations program killed Nancy Guthrie in retaliation for her daughter’s interview of Donald Trump; he is not involved in the crime but the perpetrators expected favors from him as President. The FBI is in conflict. A Church Committee is needed. pic.twitter.com/CMMYsMMsDf — Wilfredo Torres (@Wilfred47381358) March 31, 2026

​Dabb added that the suspect or accomplices may have conducted prior surveillance of Guthrie’s home, which allowed them to carry out the abduction without leaving behind significant evidence. He suggested that the level of planning indicates careful reconnaissance.

He said it is likely the home was canvassed in advance, either by the primary suspect or an accomplice. Dabb added that such preparation suggests the perpetrators were deliberate in their actions and may have been aware of potential security measures.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Chris Nanos continues to emphasize the importance of DNA evidence in the investigation. In recent statements, he said forensic analysis could still provide a breakthrough and potentially reunite Nancy with her family. His comments come amid public criticism over the handling of the crime scene in the early stages of the investigation.