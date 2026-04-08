Journalist Flew from LA to Cover Nancy Guthrie Case, Told He’d Be Arrested

“I traveled from Los Angeles to report on the Nancy Guthrie case — and within the first hour, I was warned I could be arrested,” journalist Conner McCrory said, The Mirror reported.

McCrory detailed his experience covering the Nancy Guthrie case on Day 66, noting how quickly tensions became apparent. He said the situation “almost got me arrested on my first day,” underscoring how uneasy the neighborhood remains.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Suspect Is Someone Who ‘Wants to Be Heard,’ Detective Claims https://t.co/865VK3AP21 pic.twitter.com/QrlQbGFcqN — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 8, 2026

At Camino Escalante and Cerrada Chica, he noticed, are neighborhood welcoming stop signs. Cast iron, black signs with white letters. Details like that, he said, show residents take pride in how things look. Palo Verde trees bloomed with clouds of yellow flowers on asphalt melting in 101-degree heat. Two months ago, this sleepy pocket of the Catalina Foothills became ground zero for one of the nation’s – and the world’s – most watched missing persons cases.

“I flew in from Los Angeles to see it for myself,” McCrory said.

#Missing It has been 66 DAYS since Nancy Guthrie went missing. Please, if anyone knows anything, or may have seen something suspicious please call +1 (800) CALL-FBI

+1 (800) 225-5324 #BringNancyHome #NancyGuthrie #NancyGuthrieMissing #SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/VZxqZ311Yw — Casi Weinmann (@CHDAngelMom) April 8, 2026

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has not been seen since the night of January 31, when relatives dropped her off at her home after dinner. Meanwhile, a former FBI agent has since pointed to four troubling “mistakes” he believes investigators may have made in handling the case.

“I hadn’t been parked on Cerrada Chica long before a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up and told me to move the car, leaving me with a rather bold ultimatum,” McCrory said. “The Sheriff’s Deputy made it crystal clear he would tow my car, and I ‘would be arrested’ if I failed to comply with his demands. I honestly do feel they make it hard for reporters covering the Nancy Guthrie case to enter that neighborhood intentionally, as my only other option was to park my rental car about two miles away and take an Uber into the neighborhood.”

Reflecting on the encounter, McCrory said it was a “small moment, but it said something about how tightly the area is being controlled,” and how “little patience” remains for members of the media trying to document the scene and report on developments.

After relocating his vehicle, he continued on foot and observed signs of disruption that were subtle but noticeable. “Walking the shoulder after I relocated, the evidence of disruption was subtle but present,” he said, pointing to a temporary no-parking zone posted along the road and orange traffic cones lining the shoulder near a work truck.

“No Trespassing” signs — the kind that tend to go up quickly when something serious unfolds — had been posted at several driveways, suggesting a response to recent events rather than routine precaution.

By Day 66, friends and family of the Guthrie family have been cleared. Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated outright that Savannah Guthrie, sister Annie and their husbands have all been very cooperative and are not suspects. Savannah returned to the Today show Monday after her mother went missing. She thanked the audience for their support, but had no new information to share.

Friend of Nancy Guthrie’s Lauren was there when Connor McCrory got there. Lauren has helped tend to the growing memorial since shortly after it first began.

She was tidying items that didn’t really need attention — the kind of quiet activity people turn to when there’s little else they can do. According to Lauren, the memorial began almost immediately after the abduction, when neighbors placed the first sign and visitors soon followed, gathering in large numbers to process what felt impossible to understand.

“There’s a gal who keeps bringing like five paintings a day,” Lauren said, sounding slightly amused. “I’ve got boxes of them back there. Just little notes, random things.” The reporter noted that Lauren has known Nancy Guthrie since 2015. Lauren shares how they first met and what she learned about the woman who is now missing. “I remember sitting at a farmer’s market weeping because my fiancé had just died and I pulled over to compose myself before I drove.

“She walked up to me,” Lauren said. “I had no idea who she was, and she sat down with me to see what was wrong. She sat with me and talked with me for 25 minutes to calm me down, and then she explained that her husband had died suddenly too.”

Before they went their separate ways, Nancy encouraged her to remember to breathe — advice Lauren says has stayed with her ever since, as the two reportedly remained in touch. When McCrory asked what she believed might happen next, Lauren paused before responding.

“She’s definitely out there,” she said, indicating she believes Nancy is somewhere. “Whether she’s alive — I don’t know. I doubt it seriously.” Still, she added that her instincts tell her the case could see a breakthrough soon. “It can’t go on much longer,” she said. “It’s not fair to the family.”

The Guthrie family is urging anyone in the Tucson area to think back to January 11, January 31, and February 1 — whether they noticed anything unusual at the time or if home security cameras may have captured activity on nearby Foothills streets. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has created a portal for residents to submit footage. Combined rewards offered by the FBI, Crime Stoppers, and the Guthrie family now exceed $1.2 million.