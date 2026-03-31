Crime

Nancy Grace Says Nancy Guthrie Case Reminds Her of Fiancé’s Death — Questions Ransom Claims

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 2:48 PM ET

The legal analyst Nancy Grace draws on personal tragedy as she questions key details in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Nancy Grace chats with Sean Hannity about Nancy Guthrie disappearance.
Nancy Grace voices sympathy for Savannah Guthrie over Nancy Guthrie case during chat with Sean Hannity. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons, X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

Nancy Grace said the case involving Nancy Guthrie brought back deeply personal memories as she reflected on Savannah Guthrie’s first television interview since the disappearance. Grace expressed strong empathy for Guthrie, recalling her own past trauma.

“She said, ‘Oh, Mommy, Mommy, I’m sorry.  I am sorry.’ It took me right back to that moment — those horrible moments — when I was lying there in the dark, feeling like howling, because there just were no words — nothing.”

He was only 23-years-old. 

“Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

While authorities have not publicly stated whether the Guthrie family met any reported ransom demands, Nancy Grace said she does not believe Savannah Guthrie or her siblings paid, citing the lack of proof of life.

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