Nancy Grace said the case involving Nancy Guthrie brought back deeply personal memories as she reflected on Savannah Guthrie’s first television interview since the disappearance. Grace expressed strong empathy for Guthrie, recalling her own past trauma.

“She would stutter sometimes, when Savannah Guthrie was talking — just her face — and she started talking to her momma when she felt like it was her fault,” 66-year-old Nancy Grace continued during an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 31 episode of Fox News Media’s Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast obtained by Us Weekly.

“She said, ‘Oh, Mommy, Mommy, I’m sorry. I am sorry.’ It took me right back to that moment — those horrible moments — when I was lying there in the dark, feeling like howling, because there just were no words — nothing.”

No suspect. No person of interest. And growing speculation online. Nancy Grace and @DrBethanyLive address the rumors and set the record straight as the search for #NancyGuthrie continues. Listen on all podcast platforms for more: https://t.co/9l7UMEQgMm pic.twitter.com/8621faY2dz — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) February 6, 2026

In 1979, Nancy Grace’s fiancé, Keith Griffin, was murdered in Georgia by an angry former coworker. He was only 23-years-old. It took her years to deal with the tragedy, but it set her up in life for criminal justice and a career victimizing families. “

“When my fiancé was murdered, I didn’t even want to say words,” Nancy Grace added. “I felt like going out in the dark, in the woods, and just howling like an animal,” Grace recalled to podcast host Sean Hannity. “I didn’t have words to say. It was so awful — not just losing him, but to violent crime. Stupid, senseless — for what? For nothing!”

In an emotional sit-down with Hoda Kotb before returning to the Today show on Monday, April 6, Savannah Guthrie, 54, opened up about her mom going missing. During the wide-ranging interview earlier this month, Savannah recalled the day she received the call that her mom was missing from her Tucson, Arizona home. Authorities are still offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s whereabouts.

“I still don’t know,” Savannah answered when pressed about what made Nancy disappear. “Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

“It took me right back to that moment.” Nancy Grace on a case that brought her back to her own past. Full episode drops tomorrow on YouTube and Spotify. Subscribe Here ➡️ https://t.co/0P8p4Zudhp pic.twitter.com/WSZZiFN1rb — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 30, 2026

While Guthrie continues to seek answers, Nancy Grace opened up on her latest podcast episode about critics of how the Guthrie family has responded to the disappearance. I’ve noticed a lot of people attacking Savannah. ‘Why didn’t you pay the ransom? Why didn’t you pay sooner? Why didn’t you this, that?’” she said. “There’s no script for what you’re supposed to do. I think Savannah and her brother and sister, Annie and Camron, did everything they were physically able to do at that moment.”

While authorities have not publicly stated whether the Guthrie family met any reported ransom demands, Nancy Grace said she does not believe Savannah Guthrie or her siblings paid, citing the lack of proof of life.

“You and I knew at the beginning something was off, in that the ransom was not requested immediately,” Grace explained. “You take somebody — you want to feed them for a week and then ask for the money? No. You want the money, then you want it to be over with — you want to get the hell out of town.”

Authorities have not confirmed whether the Guthrie family ever fulfilled any alleged ransom demands. A recent report from TMZ claimed that the Bitcoin wallet mentioned in one of the purported ransom notes remains empty. There has also been speculation that a second alleged note may have actually been an apology letter indicating Nancy had died.

While speaking with Sean Hannity, Nancy Grace said she does not believe any ransom was paid, pointing to the absence of proof of life. “You and I knew at the beginning something was off, in that the ransom was not requested immediately,” she explained. “You take somebody… you want to feed them for a week and then ask for the money? No. You want the money, then you want it to be over with. You want to get the hell out of town.”