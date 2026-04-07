Savannah Guthrie Returns to TV as Chilling New Message Claims To Know Where Missing Mother’s “Body” Is

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1, and her absence has been emotionally difficult for her children.

She was last seen late Saturday, Jan. 31, arriving home in Tucson, Arizona, at about 9:48 p.m., according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to her location, as authorities said the case may involve a possible abduction. Nancy Guthrie’s personal belongings and traces of blood were found on her front porch.

As her family shared updates on social media, the case gained national attention. However, investigators have yet to find major leads despite an extensive search. After the disappearance, Savannah Guthrie took a hiatus from work, citing intense media scrutiny and emotional strain.

Savannah Guthrie returns to the “Today” show for the first time since her mom went missing. 🙏 Credit: NBC pic.twitter.com/sbpgOjfMjM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

According to The Irish Star, a new alleged ransom message surfaced following her return, containing a disturbing claim. Earlier, several ransom messages demanded 1 bitcoin in exchange for information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts.

Authorities later said those messages were a hoax and dismissed them as a significant lead. However, a new message has emerged, raising questions about whether the sender may have credible information.

On April 6, TMZ reported receiving another email from a sender claiming to know Nancy Guthrie’s location and the identity of the alleged kidnapper. In a post on X, TMZ said the sender demanded half a bitcoin before sharing details.

In a clip, Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere discussed the email, which they said could offer a possible lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 29 (@fox29philly)

“The person who has been obsessively contacting us stopped for a while. We got another [email today] saying, ‘I know where her body is and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin, and I’ll tell you,’” Levin said.

He added that the individual appeared aware that making false claims could constitute a federal crime. Latibeaudiere said the sender insisted they were not involved and claimed to have been out of the country.

The emails were forwarded to the FBI despite doubts about their credibility.

Levin also pointed to inconsistencies in the messages. In one email, the sender stressed urgency, saying “time is of the essence,” but later suggested it was no longer urgent. Still, Levin said the person may have information relevant to the investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: A new Nancy Guthrie cold case note claims she was with kidnappers in Mexico. Details: https://t.co/tiQmIjyoch pic.twitter.com/axfUtUbuPP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

“From the outside looking in, it sure seems like this person knows something,” Latibeaudiere said.

The development comes the same day Guthrie returned to work on Monday, April 6. A few days before her return, Guthrie gave her first interview since the disappearance to former co-host Hoda Kotb, who had been filling in during her absence.