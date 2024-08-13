Melania Trump's Office Once Fired a Gay Staffer Just for Having a 'Lively' Grindr Account

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former press secretary, once claimed that the First Lady's office fired a queer staffer over them using the popular gay dating app, Grindr. The incident allegedly transpired in early 2018. Grisham narrated the same in her book, I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House. She does not identify the co-worker but refers to him as a close friend.

One day, Grisham was reportedly told that the individual in question was being let go due to a "security clearance issue." This came as a shock to her as the man had worked for Donald Trump for over three years without any problems. Grisham writes, "Whoever determined security clearances had come across his Grindr account and decided that some of the stuff on it would be 'personally embarrassing' to Mrs. Trump." The firing was swift and impersonal. "He was walked out of the White House by a woman from Human Resources, followed by an armed Secret Service agent, and not given a second thought," Grisham reveals, as per Them.

This decision apparently came from high up. Grisham suspects former White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, may have been involved. She describes Kelly as a "control freak" who "oversaw some activities that were frankly shitty." The alleged firing raises serious questions about discrimination. Grisham expresses her outrage, stating, "I just couldn't get over that level of bias." She also pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation. "If the person had truly been removed solely because he was gay and had a lively Grindr account, that was wrong. This was a White House filled with adulterers. I had a DUI, and they let me stay," she reasoned.

Melania doesn't escape criticism in Grisham's account. While the First Lady reportedly reacted angrily when informed of the firing, she ultimately did nothing. Grisham writes, "If she had really wanted a staff member back on her team...if she had been truly outraged, she could have done something. She didn't," as per PoliticsNY.

Grisham's book, released on October 5, 2021, offers an insider's view of the Trump White House. However, it's worth noting that Grisham herself was part of the administration for years. She only resigned after the January 6 Capitol riot, along with several other staffers. In an interview, Grisham expressed regret for her role in the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think the way we handled COVID-19 was tragic," she opined. "I was part of that and I don't think I'll ever forgive myself for COVID-19. I don't think I can ever redeem myself."