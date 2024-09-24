Melania Trump Slammed for Promoting 'Ugly' Ornaments Days After Second Assassination Attempt on Trump

With the presidential election only two months away, Melania Trump has found herself at the center of controversy for promoting her upcoming memoir amid her husband, Donald Trump’s, third bid for the White House. Critics have slammed the former First Lady for what some deem a ‘shameless’ shift in her career, especially as she makes an unexpected venture into holiday decor. Melania, who has largely remained out of the public eye since Donald’s 2020 defeat, has recently ramped up her social media activity, focusing on her new memoir and Christmas ornament collection, 'Merry Christmas, AMERICA!,' that features pieces labeled 'USA Star' and 'Vote Liberty' for $75-$90. Melania's post comes just a few days after the second assassination attempt on her husband Donald Trump as the former president was playing golf at his Florida golf club on September 15. The latest incident happened just two months after Trump was shot at a Pennsylvania campaign event in July.

To all of my passionate collectors, I am thrilled to unveil 2024’s Limited Edition Ornament series, “Merry Christmas, AMERICA!”

Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season. Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories & bring warmth to your entire family. Happy… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 21, 2024

In her tweet, Melania wrote, "Each unique piece captures the magic of the holiday season. Let these ornaments inspire cherished memories and bring warmth to your entire family." The business move has stirred mixed reactions online, with some accusing Melania of using her platform for financial gain. One internet user wrote, "You are dreadful. What a pathetic grifter. Maybe, she doesn't know that historically ex-first ladies never used their position to grift." In agreement, another added, "OMG, that is so ugly." In a similar vein, a comment read, "Make that $$$$!!! [That's] all the Trump family cares about." Another user opined, "Eeeew. Those nightmare-before-Christmas ornaments are horrid." Another one said, "Donald Trump is selling silver coins, books about the amazing assassination attempt, and now former nudie model & wife #3, Melania, is patriotizing Christmas & selling ornaments. The 2024 Republican campaign is looking more like a late-night infomercial every day."

Melania, who hasn't been seen in public for months, doesn't look very happy for someone who is gearing up to be First Lady again--a job we know she absolutely adored....pic.twitter.com/ewagH6Zd8m — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 7, 2024

However, MAGA fans were supportive of her business move. One wrote, “My wife will love these!" Another added, "Beauty!!! I am a passionate collector!! I am getting this ASAP!! Thank you very much, Queen.” Melania is also preparing for the release of her memoir which is set to hit shelves on October 8. The book, titled Melania, promises readers a glimpse into her life, from her modeling career to her time in the White House. While the actual content remains majorly under wraps, promotional videos shared on her social media accounts hint at chapters covering her White House projects, including her controversial nude modeling pictures.

As per reports, Melania’s increased social media presence is a stark contrast to her otherwise elusive public image. Over the summer, she only made a bunch of posts online, but in September, that number skyrocketed as she posted several identical posts promoting her book. While her social media campaign has gained momentum, her physical presence on the campaign trail remains conspicuously absent.

Critics have pointed out Melania's lack of involvement in her husband's political efforts. Since being present by Donald’s side during his initial 2022 announcement of a third White House run, Melania has been largely missing from public campaign events. She skipped both of his recent debates, drawing comparisons to Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman, who has been an active presence at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign events.

