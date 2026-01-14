RFK Jr. Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How Trump Is Alive,’ Praises President’s ‘Highest’ Testosterone Levels

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast and opened up about President Donald Trump’s health, praising his ‘energy’ and his ‘high’ testosterone levels.

When Katie, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, asked him which member of Trump’s cabinet is known for having the most “unhinged” eating habits, the Health and Human Services Secretary quickly responded, saying, “The President.”

Speaking about the 79-year-old’s dietary behavior, RFK Jr. said, “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Kennedy Jr. then shared that Trump consumes junk food whenever he is traveling because “he trusts it,” and “he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road.” He went on to describe the president as “the most energetic person any of us have ever met” before clarifying, “I think he does eat pretty good food usually.”

RFK Jr. also said the President “has got incredible health.” He then added how Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, reviewed the MAGA leader’s health records and told him he had the “highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.”

RFK JR: Dr. Oz looked at his medical records, he said that [Trump] has the highest testosterone levels he has ever seen for an individual over 70 pic.twitter.com/6OBgIpMc94 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2026

Kennedy also mentioned that Trump would be delighted that he reiterated the information. “I know the president will be happy that I repeat that,” he said. White House spokesperson Kush Desai also backed RFK Jr.’s statement.

“Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having,” he told The Daily Beast. However, critics offered a sharply different view.

Foreign policy analyst David Rothkopf told The Daily Beast Podcast that others in the White House may take advantage of the President’s declining health, “because Trump is just there going, ‘Where am I?’”

He further added, “This guy is losing it. He looks completely lost. And yet, at the same time, the people around him are taking advantage of the mental vacancy between his ears and pushing forward their extreme agendas faster than ever.”

Trump’s health has been the subject of heightened scrutiny ever since he returned to office for his second term. While the Trump administration has maintained that the President is in excellent health, publicly documented evidence have repeatedly raised concerns.

Trump had some hefty bandages yesterday on the back of right hand — the same one that is often discolored (Chip Somodevilla/Getty) pic.twitter.com/YCeeu1Xvn7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2025

The Republican leader has been repeatedly spotted with bruising on his hands, which he has often attempted to conceal with makeup and bandages. The White House previously claimed that the bruises were a result of frequent handshakes, before the President told The Wall Street Journal that it happened due to a high dose of aspirin use.

During the same interview, Trump also addressed concerns surrounding his swollen ankles. He said that the condition is caused by chronic venous insufficiency and admitted to using compression socks to contain the issue.

Meanwhile, Trump also boasted about “acing” three cognitive tests, which he claimed, “no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.” However, American psychologist Dr. John Gartner told Daily Beast that his bragging “gave the game away.”

“You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia,” he added.