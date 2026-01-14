ICE Agent Following Detainee Into Porta-Potty Goes Viral; DHS Issues Clarification

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, comes under fire once more. The federal organization is already facing heavy criticism from the public after the fatal Minnesota shooting of Renee Good. This time, ICE went viral for a porta-potty video, adding fuel to the outrage in Minneapolis

A video that has gone viral on social media shows an ICE agent entering a porta-potty along with a detainee who was initially assumed to be a woman in Minneapolis. ICE officials clarified that the detainee was a man. In the video, just before entering the porta-potty, the ICE agent is seen slipping and falling on the ice.

According to Mirror US, the incident reportedly happened at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It is located within the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area, close to where Good was shot last week. Netizens were outraged over the violation of the detainee’s privacy in the video and slammed officials for reportedly misgendering the detainee.

They shared their outrage on social media platforms like X. One user pointed out, “I wonder if the ICE agent (once inside) can turn around to give the slightest bit of privacy…” Another one highlighted ICE protocols at a hospital saying, “They don’t go inside with you at the hospital, they wait outside with the door cracked open.”

A third user stated, “There isn’t room for 2 people in a porta-potty.” A fourth user chimed in, saying, “There’s barely room to turn around in a porta-potty, let alone have a 2nd adult in one.” A fifth one asked, “Couldn’t they just hold the door open and watch the person?”

The illegal alien in this video was a male and had to use restroom. We don’t deny people the right to use the bathroom, however standard policy is to never allow a subject in custody to enter an enclosed area alone as they are under arrest and could barricade themselves in.… https://t.co/gRl5olYi8J — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 12, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, released a statement in light of the viral porta-potty video. Re-sharing the video, they revealed the gender of the alleged “illegal alien.” They also explained that while they don’t deny the right to use a restroom, they have to follow “standard policy.

The post read, “The standard policy is to never allow a subject in custody to enter an enclosed area alone.” This is in case the people in custody attempt to reportedly “barricade” themselves inside. This policy was also criticized by netizens given the size of a porta-potty and the lack of room inside.

In light of the newest viral ICE video, Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has urged citizens and her supporters online to share any relevant information. Calling the porta-potty incident “deeply alarming,” she wrote, “Brooklyn Center is in my district and I would love any information you all can provide.”

This is deeply alarming, if anyone has more information please share. Brooklyn Center is in my district and I would love any info you all can provide. https://t.co/a6BrCMG14l — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 11, 2026

Omar was also in the hot seat for misgendering the detainee, many calling it out in the comment section of her post on X. The Minnesota Rep. has often been in the spotlight for her ongoing feud with Donald Trump.

As mentioned earlier, the porta-potty incident has continued to fuel public outrage against ICE, especially since Good’s shooting. With many other states joining in protests for the late shooting victim, there doesn’t seem to be signs of the protests dying down anytime soon.