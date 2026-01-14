Donald Trump Shrugs Off Melania’s Disapproval With ‘Unpresidential’ Move in Detroit

First Lady Melania may not be happy with President Donald Trump once again, especially over his “unpresidential activities”.

Trump was in Detroit on January 13, where, after delivering his speech, he took to the stage and danced, something he has openly admitted that his wife dislikes.

The moment highlighted the contrast between Trump’s flair for showmanship and Melania’s preference for tradition and elegance.

President Trump was in Detroit to visit a Ford factory. There, he addressed workers and executives of the company and spoke about the U.S. economy. The president emphasized American manufacturing and the role it plays in the development of the American dream.

Trump at Ford plant with 5,000 unfilled mechanic jobs, says that’s actually GREAT because… robots. That’s a good thing… Promised to bring back manufacturing jobs, but now rooting for automation to fill the gaps he helped create. Classic pivot. 😭 pic.twitter.com/tUVtFTjLz3 — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 14, 2026

Ford has continued to keep pace with changes in the market and consumer demand, cementing its place as the top car manufacturer in the country. Ford’s pickup truck, F-150, ranked as the best-selling domestic vehicle in 2025. The president congratulated Ford for its determination, market knowledge, and continued success.

During most of his speech, Trump kept his tone serious and talked mostly about jobs, economic growth, and how important it was for the U.S. to be self-sufficient.

However, as the end of the speech approached, the mood shifted. By the end, the president seemed to have forgotten his wife’s warning and broke into his signature dance to the Village People’s hit song, YMCA.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump breaks out the YMCA dance in Detroit, Michigan A lighthearted moment that says it all — confidence, momentum, and a country feeling good again. Keep dancing, 47 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ao2fsZOhOV — 🇺🇸 America First Feed (@America1stFeed) January 13, 2026

President Trump has been very consistent with his routine, in which he pumps his fists back and forth in rhythm while he subtly shifts his legs. He has played this routine so many times to the song YMCA, that it has almost become a part of his rallies, speeches, and any outdoor appearance he makes.

His moves are so recognizable that they are often copied by his fans and followers on social media, where they continue to trend.

The moment was also shared on X, where his supporters reacted enthusiastically, “I love when he does that!”, therefore signaling approval of the president’s lighthearted antics.

While Trump supporters seem to be enjoying Trump’s dance on stage, his wife does not share their enthusiasm. Recently, President Trump candidly acknowledged that his moves have not impressed Melania. “My wife hates it when I do this,” Trump said, explaining that she is “a very classy person.”

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump reveals Melania does NOT like when he does the YMCA dance “Everybody wants me to dance. ‘Darling, it’s not presidential.’ She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’ She actually said that to me!” 😂 KEEP DANCING 47!pic.twitter.com/4UzXxJoTBy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2026

He also said how she has scolded him for his dancing several times now, claiming that dancing is ‘not presidential.’

Trump then added how he pushed back on her criticism, saying, “But I did become president.” However, Melania did not back down so easily and came back asking, “Could you actually imagine FDR dancing?”

Trump explained that Melania does not align such behavior with a world leader. However, her objections did not seem to deter the President because he insisted that his supporters genuinely enjoyed these moments with him.

“Everybody wants me to dance,” he said, explaining how the crowd often chants for him to throw in some moves. Yet, the first lady remains unconvinced. She has reportedly told him that “people are just being nice.”

The lighthearted disagreement between the first couple made Trump’s dancing on the stage in Detroit another memorable moment.