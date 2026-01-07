“So Unpresidential” — Melania’s Hate for Donald Trump’s Signature Dance Moves Leaves Internet Divided

Donald Trump’s moves have become his signature over the years. The president is often seen cheerfully punching his fists in the air after his speeches and grooving to the song “YMCA.”

While the gestures, now called the “Trump dance,” are loved by his admirers, Melania Trump is not a big fan of them. The revelation was made by the POTUS himself while addressing House Republicans in Washington.

The topic came up when Donald Trump mocked transgender athletes by imitating a weightlifting move. He soon realized that he should probably cut back on the dramatic elements in his speeches, as his wife hates them.

.@POTUS on his imitation of “trans athletes” in women’s sports: “My wife HATES when I do this.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nTTzj8ZfMd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 6, 2026

Trump said, “My wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘But I did become president.’” The crowd erupted in laughter at the comments.

The 79-year-old then went on to reveal that the FLOTUS dislikes his moves, too, and calls them “unpresidential.” He announced, “She hates when I dance. I said everybody wants me to dance. ‘Darling, it’s not presidential.’ She actually said, ‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?’ She said that to me.”

Trump, and in turn, Melania, were referring to the 32nd U.S. president, Franklin D. Roosevelt. However, the couple appears to have overlooked the fact that FDR was paralyzed due to polio and was largely confined to a wheelchair, making dancing impossible.

Donald Trump concluded by saying, “I said there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know, because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat.”

As the video of the speech went viral on social media, some people began taking Melania’s side. Many were of the opinion that Trump should do away with the theatrics and moves. One person wrote, “He should probably listen to Melania.”

Another replied, “This guy is embarrassing me just when I thought I was shameless.” One also penned, “Trump’s dance moves are the kind of thing that could make even FDR roll over in his grave. Let’s just stick to the politics, pal.”

On the other hand, some people supported Trump and said they love the president’s goofy side. One commented, “all due respect to our elegant First Lady, but she is wrong WE LOVE THE DANCE.”

Another supporter remarked, “I love it when President Trump does the Trump dance to the YMCA music.” A third wrote, “Who cares what she likes? You’re the one bringing change to America not her!”

TRUMP DANCE AT THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER! 🕺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbJnMNpuWc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 6, 2026

And it appears Donald Trump is unbothered by his wife’s opinion. After the Republican address, he once again chose to show off some moves before exiting the stage.

The president first introduced the dance during the 2020 campaign, and the gestures became globally popular during his 2024 election rallies.

The moves have become so iconic in popular culture that many NFL and MLB players have imitated the dance after winning games. Reports have also suggested that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was seen copying the Trump moves, which angered the POTUS and allegedly contributed to the swift action against him.