Melania Trump Faces Mounting Scrutiny After Missing Party Tied to Epstein Fallout

After issuing a statement addressing her past social interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump faced criticism on social media for not attending Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s pre-wedding party.

The first lady held a press conference to clear the air about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Among images and messages released by the Department of Justice, several showed Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at events attended by Epstein.

This is gobsmacking. Not only did Melania Trump suddenly decide to give a televised address about Jeffrey Epstein, she’s calling on Congress to “act,” because Epstein was “not alone.” So she just threw a giant stick of political dynamite on the issue her husband despises! pic.twitter.com/DUi2qAupoZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 9, 2026

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania said in an address to the media. “I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”

Melania Trump drew renewed attention for missing Donald Trump Jr.’s welcome party for Bettina Anderson. Anderson and Don Jr. got engaged in December 2025 and are planning to tie the knot later this year.

According to The List, Anderson was to be “treated to a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.” The party at Mar-a-Lago was intended as a welcoming gesture for the soon-to-be member of the Trump family.

The entire Trump family was present at the party, including Tiffany Trump, Marla Maples and Ivanka Trump. However, Melania Trump did not attend the event. Her absence drew attention because reports indicate she was staying at Mar-a-Lago at the time.

Some media reports have previously described tension between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. She did something similar last year, missing Tiffany Trump’s baby shower, suggesting that Melania prefers to spend time only with her son, Barron Trump. Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, who has since been linked publicly to golfer Tiger Woods.

Don Jr with his fiancée Bettina & his two oldest children last night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xuF3MBybHt — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) April 13, 2026

Despite his previous relationships, reports suggest the couple’s relationship has been viewed positively by some sources.

A source close to the couple spoke on the matter in a conversation with People. “She lets him take the lead, and she does what is right,” the source revealed. “They have fun together. They enjoy the fanfare yet like to get away from it. Don especially can do without all the social stuff, but she knows how to wrap herself in it and do the right thing.”

The source further revealed that Bettina is a “traditionalist” and likes to do what is expected of her. “Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America’s current royalty, she will do it well,” the source revealed. “She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please,” the source says. “She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic.”