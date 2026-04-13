‘I Am Not Epstein Victim’: SNL Mocks Melania’s Sudden Statement in Cold Opening

Saturday Night Live (SNL) spoofed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a recent sketch. The segment imagined a hypothetical conversation between the two following the first lady’s statement denying ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. It also took aim at ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

James Austin Johnson portrayed the president, fielding a series of “urgent phone calls.” After speaking with a fictional Tiger Woods, he debated who to contact next before receiving a call from an unknown number.

After picking up, the character realizes the caller is his wife, played by Chloe Fineman. The performers also mimicked the couple’s appearance and accents.

Trump makes some urgent phone calls from the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/UtBjQYrxyo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2026

Fineman’s Melania then suggests,

“Listen, I think I should do a big, random speech, completely out of nowhere and say, ‘I am not an Epstein victim.’”

She then asks for her husband’s approval. Johnson’s Trump responds that the plan “sounded insane,” referencing scrutiny surrounding the timing of the first lady’s statement about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Melania Trump recently addressed controversy and speculation surrounding her and her husband’s alleged connections to Epstein. The couple has been mentioned in documents related to Epstein multiple times.

However, they have not been legally linked to any criminal activity. They and their representatives have repeatedly denied the allegations and pushed back against speculation.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

The first lady also clarified how she met Trump, saying the two were introduced at a party in New York “by chance” and later developed a relationship. Her statement was also posted publicly on social media.

She added that she had only encountered Epstein and Maxwell because they moved in similar social circles. According to her statement, such interactions were common at social events in places like New York and Palm Beach.

Following her remarks, which came amid tensions involving Iran, critics questioned the timing and nature of the statement. The sketch also referenced other controversies. It jokingly suggested that Melania had no involvement in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

In the sketch, Fineman says in Melania’s voice,

“I, Melania Trump, in no way helped out the Gilgo Beach serial killer.”

For 13 years, the Gilgo Beach serial killer evaded capture. Uncover the ignored clues and corruption that let a killer roam free. 🔎 Watch “TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs” 🎥https://t.co/EvbwzoWoMk pic.twitter.com/0PAiYATlQz — TMZ (@TMZ) July 22, 2025

She adds, “That way no one is suspicious.” Johnson’s Trump replies, “Darling, I think that’s going to make everyone way more suspicious…” Fineman then offers another line, saying, “I barely partied with Diddy.”

Johnson cuts her off, saying he has other matters to attend to before abruptly ending the call.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller responded to the sketch, saying SNL is a platform where “comedy goes to die.”