Epstein Survivor Presses Melania Trump to Testify, Says “A Lot of Girls Who Testified Died”

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, shared a message for First Lady Melania Trump, asking her to testify instead of giving speeches.

Bryant addressed Melania after the first lady’s recent White House speech, where the First Lady said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

Sharing a video message on X, Bryant said, “Hello Melania Trump. My name is Juliette Bryant. I’m an Epstein survivor. You want girls to testify under oath, well here I am testifying that everything I said is true.”

She added, “Unfortunately, a lot of the girls who testified died. Maybe it’s time that you and your husband testify too.”

Epstein Survivor Juliette Bryant just released a message to Melania Trump: “Hello Melania Trump. My name is Juliette Bryant. I’m an Epstein survivor. You want girls to testify under oath, well here I am testifying that everything I said is true. Unfortunately a lot of the girls… pic.twitter.com/irSgUVZG5q — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 12, 2026

During her speech, Melania Trump read from a prepared statement and said she never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also clarified that she was not introduced to Donald Trump by the disgraced financier and claimed that she was unaware of Epstein’s crimes.

Juliette Bryant had claimed that she was a psychology and philosophy student in Cape Town, South Africa, who modeled part-time, when she first met Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

The Epstein survivor said she was approached on a night out by a girl who offered to introduce her to someone who said she was American royalty.

Bryant told CBS News, “She said she knew a man who was here who was the ‘King Of America,’ and he was here with Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.”

“She told me that his best friend Leslie Wexner owns Victoria’s Secret and it would be a very good idea for me to meet them because it could possibly help with my modeling career,” she added.

Bryant further mentioned that they went to a nearby restaurant where they were having dinner and saw Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein, and “a few government officials” from South Africa.

She did not accuse Clinton, Spacey or Tucker of any wrongdoing.

She added that she received a call the next day from the girl who made the introduction earlier. She told Bryant that Epstein wanted to see her modeling portfolio.

Bryant told the outlet, “Epstein said he thought I’d be great for Victoria’s Secret, and they left that day, but his office started phoning and arranging me a visa and tickets and everything.”

“You know, I didn’t have money or anything, but they said don’t worry, they will deduct all my expenses from the income I made when I was there,” she added.

Bryant said that Epstein’s team quickly arranged a U.S. visitor’s visa for her from South Africa, which was unusually fast and within three weeks, she was flown to New York.

She said that she was then told she would be going to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean for what she believed was a modeling shoot.

However, at Teterboro Airport, they boarded a private plane where no passports or luggage were checked. She mentioned that Epstein touched her inappropriately and she realized she had been deceived and kidnapped.