Megyn Kelly, Former Fox News Host, Calls Out the Network for “Manufactured” Reporting

What was meant to be another episode of the Megyn Kelly Show podcast snowballed into a controversy after former Fox News host and Right-wing podcaster Megyn Kelly called out the network, according to an Irish Star report.

A video of Megyn Kelly slamming Fox News is going viral on social media. “After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts,” Megyn Kelly is heard saying in the video.

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly on MAGA: Megyn Kelly: “After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts.”… pic.twitter.com/whBXcptL2u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 10, 2026

She goes on to describe the network as “unsufferable” and adds, “Fox News is insufferable right now. I was there for 14 years. I’ve already told my audience, if I were a Fox News anchor right now, I’d know exactly what to do, cheerlead.”

Elaborating on the cheerleading comment, Megyn Kelly says, “Cheerlead. That’s it. It’s all about rah, rah, rah, go military, that’s what’s patriotic, praise the president, support the trips, support the war, day in, day out.” This video seems to be a U-Turn of sorts from Megyn’s previous stance. She has publicly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, many Internet users were not entirely convinced of the video’s authenticity and checked with Grok whether it was an actual video and whether Kelly did, in fact, slam the network. Grok reply on X read, “Yes, it’s true. Megyn Kelly said exactly that on her podcast this week. She called Fox News “insufferable right now” after her 14 years there, describing how it shifted from news into a “propaganda machine” cheerleading wars, Trump worship, and manufactured rage over facts. Multiple outlets and clips confirm the full quote.”

Interestingly, Megyn Kelly’s Fox News rant came the same week as President Donald Trump slammed her and other MAGA voices that have been criticizing him over the Iran war of late, in a loaded Truth Social entry. For those not well-versed with the post, Trump referred to Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as “low IQ losers.”

Trump made personal digs at all the MAGA podcasters and questioned their career paths. All of them switched from mainstream news to podcasting. Questioning the same, Trump wrote, “Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA.”

The Kelly comment that triggered Donald Trump was when she appeared on Piers Morgan’s show, where she called the ceasefire deal with Iran “very much like surrender.” She added, “Which I’m in favor of. I mean, great. This needed to end, ugly or any other way. It was folly to begin with. It was folly throughout. It remains folly. We’ve upset our allies. We’ve pleased Israel, although now they’re upset there’s a ceasefire. We’ve upset the American base.”

She continued, “The Trump coalition that got him elected is completely fractured and in smithereens. And he doesn’t care, Piers, because he doesn’t care about the Republican Party. He cares about himself.”