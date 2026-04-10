Trump’s Sharp ‘Low IQ’ Attack Deepens Bitter Divide Among Conservatives Over Iran

President Donald Trump issued a lengthy post on Truth Social, calling his former allies Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones “losers.” This reaction comes after these media figures criticized Trump for the conflict in Iran.

According to The Independent, he wrote, “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

Trump further mocked their careers, writing they have been “thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them…”

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly on MAGA: Megyn Kelly: “After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts.”… pic.twitter.com/whBXcptL2u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 10, 2026

Trump later mentioned Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), stating, “…I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go ‘nasty,’ just like Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country.”

Kelly recently discussed Trump and Iran in an interview with British commentator Piers Morgan. Here, she called Trump “gullible,” as The Independent reported. She said, “What led Trump, at 79 years old, to sit in there, in that situation room, where Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal?”

She added, “I don’t know why he was too weak to say no… He was too gullible to see through the lies. One way or another, he allowed himself to be pushed into this insane conflict.”

Carlson also slammed Trump for his comments on Iran on Easter. On his podcast, he said, “How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country? Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning,” as reported by Politico.

In his post, Trump also mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, suing Owens for her comments on Brigitte. Owens claimed Brigitte was transgender, as reported by The Independent.

According to NBC News, reacting to this, Owens took to X to reply to Trump. She wrote, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

Trump took a dig at Jones as well, who said on his show, “Trump’s mad that he’s wrong. He’s mad that he got set up by Israel.”

President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise. I fought alongside Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones to help get Trump elected. And now he goes off on a rambling rant attacking all of us in one post. We NEVER… pic.twitter.com/dMnrt2ZjCw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 9, 2026

He even brought up Trump’s alleged health concerns, claiming, “Once a man, twice a child…This is dementia.”

Greene has also been very critical of the president and has even called for his removal, mentioning the 25th Amendment.

As a response to Trump’s threat of ending civilization in Iran, she wrote on X, “25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”