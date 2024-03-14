Marjorie Taylor Greene Proudly Claimed to Be the Only Member of Congress Banned From Social Media

Mediaite reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made history as the first member of Congress to have her Twitter account permanently banned. In a recent floor speech on Wednesday, Greene criticized the House bill compelling a Chinese company to divest from TikTok or risk a U.S. ban. Greene vehemently opposed Facebook and echoed former President Donald Trump's recent stance on TikTok. She said, “I rise today as the only member of Congress that social media have ever banned."

She said, "On January 2nd of 2022, Twitter banned me. Banned my personal account on which I was campaigning for Congress, raising money, and using my free speech to inform the voters in my district they could vote for me. This was not by a company owned by China. This was by American-owned Twitter." Greene added, "This came on the heels of our own United States government working with Big Tech and working with social media companies to censor and ban Americans' free speech. I believe that this bill can cause future problems. It’s opening Pandora’s Box and I’m opposed to this bill. Most Americans don’t trust the United States government because of our experience dealing with it."

According to Reuters, Twitter took a definitive step by permanently banning Rep. Greene's account due to her tweets consistently breaching the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy. Meanwhile, Greene also said, "Never forget that the United States government also was the one that provided the Russia hoax to Americans. It also worked to ban Americans’ free speech. It also has worked in so many ways to illegally warrantless spy on Americans through FISA."

Following her outburst against the U.S., Greene outlined additional methods she planned to utilize to counter Chinese influence within the country. She said, "If we wanted to be serious about stopping a foreign adversary if we wanted to be serious about stopping China, we would stop China from buying our U.S. farmland. We would raise our American energy independence. We would also stop the Green New Deal and not rely on China, which owns and operates 85% of the battery market worldwide." She added, "There’s some further issues. This is a Pandora’s box." Greene further said, "It was Elon Musk's purchase of X that restored my social media account on Twitter and allowed me to have my free speech back on Twitter."

Furthermore, the bill received significant bipartisan backing and was successfully passed in the House. Despite this, Greene aligned herself with members of the squad, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who also voted against the measure. Talking about other social media apps, Greene said, "American-owned Facebook and Instagram is where most of the garbage, like the gender, lies and the woke lies exist." She added, "Many Americans and many teenagers believe awful things, and they don’t just see them on TikTok, they see them on Facebook and Instagram too."