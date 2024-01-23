Editor's note: This article was originally published on Jul 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Kevin Bacon and Tom Cruise's friendship dates all the way back to when they first filmed the legendary and highly underrated film, A Few Good Men. The film also featured a star-studded cast of Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson. The friendship between the Cruise and Bacon continued even after filming. However, both Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick while good friends, are uninvited from Tom Cruise's abode.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Unable to See Estranged Dad Tom Cruise as She’s Working On Her Movies: Report

Both successful actors Kevin Bacon and his beloved wife Kyra Sedgwick have appeared alongside the Mission Impossible actor on separate accounts in their respective films. Sedgwick encountered Cruise after acting alongside him in Born on the Fourth of July. During an appearance with James Cordon, Sedgwick laid emphasis on the couple's relationship with the renowned actor and how they were no longer invited to his home on any account following an incident that truly concerned Cruise. Sedgwick goes on to narrate her story.

The actress was reportedly 'very pregnant' at the time she visited her husband's co-actor who invited the two for a peaceful dinner and get-together alongside other famous personalities who were also attending the occasion. Demi Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis from Die Hard were among the guests who were said to be gracing the occasion. As insinuated, Willis was Moore's plus-one because she starred alongside Cruise and Bacon in the film A Few Good Men. "It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to," emphasized Sedgwick.

She proceeds to describe the scene around her and then eases into the topic of narrating the incident that led to such a decision. She recalled being in front of a warm fireplace mantle and notes that she was only looking around initially. The actress then stumbled upon a petite button. Out of curiosity, she wondered what the function of the said button was. "I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?'" said Sedgewick upon recalling.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Reflects on Tom Cruise’s Divorce With Her, Which Overshadowed Her Oscar Win in 2003

After pondering over whether or not to press the button, she'd done it. Her reason for doing so was that she thought that "something interesting might happen" but didn't consider something serious. "I pressed the little button because I thought something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous," said Sedgwick.

Also Read: When Tom Cruise Sued Magazines for $50 Million After 'False' Claims About Him and Daughter Suri Surfaced

Later in the evening, during the encounter with Cruise, she enquired about the said button. The actor then informed her that the little button was none other than a 'panic button'. "That's the panic button," reportedly said Cruise in a concerned tone. Since the gathering was for the purpose of screening the film at Cruise's home and a panic button had been pressed, the obvious had taken place.

According to Sedgwick, the police arrived on the scene in cavalry and stopped everything. "I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something," recalled Sedgwick in light of the events from her past. In addition to Sedgwick's testimony, her husband also vouched in during his own appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show confirming the incident. In light humor he says, "I just apologized. 'Oh honey, she's so crazy. There she goes again pressing Buttons'."

More from Inquisitr

Tom Cruise Reportedly Warned About the ‘Hidden Motives’ of New Russian Beau: 'Could be a Putin Pawn'

Tom Cruise Gets This 'Warning' Message from Elsina Khayrova's Ex-Husband