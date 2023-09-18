Salma Hayek Celebrates Mexican Independence Day, Shares Video Of Her Favorite Memories

Legendary actress Salma Hayek has never been one to shy away from flaunting her vibrant Mexican roots. The Frida actress is often observed to be actively sharing glimpses of her heritage on social media. Be it in the film industry or even on social media, she’s been a proud representative and advocate for Mexicans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Also Read: Salma Hayek Gushes About Her Long-Term Friendship ‘That Keeps Growing’ With Angelina Jolie

To pay homage to Mexico’s Independence Day, the Grown Ups actress shared videos of her favorite memories from the beautiful country where she was seen indulging in some of its renowned customs. Hayek took to Instagram to share a few glimpses to mark the occasion. She shared a montage featuring snaps of her journey to the destination which included a scenic route lined with cactus and other shrubs on either side of the road. This was followed by a few pictures of her striking a pose alongside local architecture, per The Blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

However, a highlight of the video was her singing along to the lively rhythm of what seems to be an authentic mariachi band. Each member of the band was perfectly in tune while skilfully strumming complicated tunes on their guitar. Besides the guitars, there was a man who also played the cello with beautiful precision. Each musician sang just as well as they played and seemed to really be having a jolly good time. Hayek was spotted vibing to the music as she sang along as the band continued to perform. The actress appeared to be in a restaurant in a private setting.

Also Read: Salma Hayek Celebrates ‘The King Of Salsa’ Marc Anthony’s Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The restaurant had bright and bold colors of yellow, red, blue, and green and had a very welcoming atmosphere to dine in. But at the same time, it looked like she really had a blast celebrating the historic day. She captioned her post with emojis of a trio of the Mexican flag known as “Bandera de Mexico” and wrote, “Feliz Dia de la Independencia!” She then translates the felicitation in her caption, “Happy Independence Day to #Mexico!”

Also Read: Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

In the comment section of her post, fans of hers from the destination showed her much love. “Viva Mexico!” exclaimed an excited person. Another one praised Hayek’s dedication to her homeland and said, “Incredible post! You’re the queen of Mexico!” A final one gushed, “My favorite Mexican girl, happy Independence Day @salmahayek.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The award-winning actress recently attended the 15th Anniversary dinner of her non-profit organization known as ‘The Kering Foundation’. This endeavor of hers is dedicated to ending Domestic violence against women. As per the caption of her post, it was the 2nd annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner, “To benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence [NNEDV], and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Violence,” per Elle. She was joined by some highly esteemed famous women personalities in the industry such as Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, and women’s activist Malala.

More from Inquisitr

9 Famous Women Who Turned Down Donald Trump's Real and Imagined Romantic Passes

Salma Hayek is "Happy to Be Alive" at 57, Defies Age With Sensational Shoot on Exotic Beach Vacay