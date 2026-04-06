MAGA Band Flips on Trump, Labels Him ‘Demented Dictator’ After Iran Moves

A band that once supported President Donald Trump with songs like “MAGA: We Love the U.S.A.” is now publicly criticizing him.

They have called the president a “psychopath,” “demented,” and a “dictator” as his Iran policy becomes more aggressive. On X, the Thomas Paine Band stated that it had voted for Trump in every presidential election, but they believe his actions during the conflict have crossed a line.

The band’s posts represent a significant shift from its previous pro-Trump image. Music listings show that “MAGA. We Love the U.S.A.” was released in January 2024. The group’s X profile had portrayed itself as a patriotic act connected to political commentary.

However, in recent posts, the band said Trump had gone from discussing “freeing the people of Iran” to making threats of mass civilian death. They described wartime rhetoric as something that needs to be taken seriously.

The backlash came as Trump intensified his public demands on Tehran. The Associated Press reported on April 4 that Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while a rescue effort was underway for a missing U.S. pilot.

Every time Trump ran for President I voted for him. But now Trump is either a psychopath, demented, blackmailed or under threat from the Netanyahu regime imo. I can’t think of any other reason for his insane rhetoric and his bloody war for Israel. Trump went from “freeing… https://t.co/mmhd8pcDiL — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) April 5, 2026

The war had already been ongoing since late February. By April 6, AP reported that Iran had rejected the latest ceasefire offer, while Axios noted that U.S. and regional mediators were advocating for a 45-day ceasefire to avoid further escalation.

Trump also threatened new attacks on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran did not cooperate. Reuters reported on April 6 that the Kremlin stated the Middle East was “on fire” after Trump warned about targeting Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Axios mentioned on April 2 that the United States had already bombed a significant piece of Iranian civilian infrastructure after Trump threatened to bomb the country “back to the Stone Ages.”

Given this context, the Thomas Paine Band’s criticism quickly gained attention due to the group’s previous loyalty to Trump and their claim of supporting him in all his presidential campaigns.

Reporter: How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants? Trump: They’re animals. pic.twitter.com/rWrj7oeTNx — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 6, 2026

Search results from X show the band described Trump as “either a psychopath” or “demented,” and in another recent post stated, “At this point everything Trump says is a lie.” The account’s recent activity also showed the band referring to Trump in dictator-like terms, which is a striking change for a page that had promoted his movement for months.

This split occurs as Trump faces growing pressure from some members of the right as well as from Democrats regarding the cost and direction of the Iran conflict. AP reported that the latest ceasefire proposal aimed for a temporary pause in fighting but failed to receive Iranian approval.

Axios referred to the negotiations as a last effort to prevent more damage across the region. These events have sparked new criticism from supporters who once backed Trump’s pledge to keep the United States out of another major Middle East war.

The Thomas Paine Band is among many who once celebrated Trump but now believe his actions regarding Iran have made it impossible to continue supporting him. The polls also reflect this sentiment, which leaves the president and his party in a tough midterms in November.