“You Don’t Know?” Hegseth Grilled Over Firing Eight Generals Under Trump

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, faced questions from Congress over the controversial firing of several generals. He drew criticism after dismissing Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, along with two other senior military officials, amid tensions tied to the Iran war.

Lawmakers pressed Hegseth to explain the reason for firing the officers. He declined to provide details and said he did not know how many generals had been dismissed.

A House representative asked,

“How many generals have you fired? You don’t know the number? It’s eight. Why did you fire them? Stop; you can just tell me why.”

“How many generals have you fired?” 🇺🇸Hegseth: “I don’t know the number” “You dont know the number?It’s eight. Why did you fire them?” 🇺🇸Hegseth: “At the pleasure of the president…” pic.twitter.com/rF6opS5zNw — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 5, 2026

Hegseth responded, “They all serve at the pleasure of the president,” suggesting the dismissals followed standard executive authority. However, critics said his response lacked clarity and did not explain the specific reasons behind the firings. Gen. George, notably, served for nearly four decades.

George was deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq during his career. Despite his extensive service record, he was removed without a detailed public explanation. The department also dismissed the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, while the Air Force chief of staff entered early retirement without a stated reason.

According to Hegseth, President Donald Trump is selecting military leaders based on his judgment. However, critics argue that senior officials who may have opposed the Iran conflict were removed before voicing dissent.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and other officials criticized Hegseth over similar dismissals. Reed described the actions as a “broader, premeditated campaign by [the president and him] to purge talented officers for politically charged reasons.” The motives behind the latest firings are now under renewed scrutiny from lawmakers and analysts.

Absolute bombshell on Fox News. An expert National Security Analyst confirms the Trump administration is completely purging the Pentagon. Pete Hegseth has fired over a dozen top generals, including the heads of the Navy and Air Force, right in the middle of a massive war. pic.twitter.com/ufXcfMJAsL — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 3, 2026

Social media users also weighed in on Hegseth.

One X user wrote, “This is what they have down to a science — avoiding, dodging and deflecting questions in any way possible. This speechcraft deception they call filibuster is their specialty.” Another user claimed, “The Israelis gave Trump a list of those most likely to resist this operation and told him to fire them.”

Others defended Hegseth’s handling of the hearing. One supporter wrote, “In hearings, the tactic is pressure. The skill is composure. He kept control and gave nothing away.” A second supporter added, “The president is in charge of the military. The president gave the order to fire the generals, and he has his reasons.”