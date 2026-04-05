After Hegseth Ousts Him, Army General Says Troops Deserve ‘Courageous Leaders’

Army Gen. Randy George told soldiers and senior leaders that troops deserve “courageous leaders of character” in a farewell message sent after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly forced him out of his role as chief of staff.

George’s message, as reported by The Independent, marked his first public comments after his sudden ousting. He wrote that serving in the Army had been “the greatest privilege” of his career. He urged leaders to focus on supporting soldiers and maintaining high standards across the force.

“Our soldiers deserve the best training, the best equipment, and the best leadership we can provide,” George wrote, adding that they also deserve “courageous leaders of character.”

The Pentagon confirmed that George was asked to resign and retire immediately, ending a tenure expected to last until 2027, and officials did not give a detailed reason for the decision.

On behalf of the Joint Force and the Joint Chiefs, we extend our deepest gratitude to Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George, for his decades of steadfast service to our nation. Since 1988, General George and his family have consistently answered the nation’s call with… — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) April 3, 2026

Hegseth has overseen numerous and sometimes controversial leadership changes in the military since taking office, replacing several senior officers in key roles. George’s removal followed the departures of other high-ranking officials in recent weeks, in what appears to be a restructuring of Pentagon leadership under the current administration.

According to The Independent, a source familiar with the decision stated that Hegseth wanted leaders who shared his priorities and those of President Donald Trump. It is unclear how the shake-up will affect the current war efforts in Iran, which has led to conflicting messaging on their objective and an ever changed timeline.

George, a career officer commissioned from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1988, held several senior roles before becoming Army chief of staff in 2023. His past assignments included vice chief of staff of the Army and senior military assistant to former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He also deployed for operations in the Middle East, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

In his farewell note, George did not mention Hegseth or the reasons behind his removal. Instead, he focused on the responsibilities of Army leaders and the importance of maintaining trust within the ranks.

“Take care of your people,” he wrote, urging commanders to ensure soldiers are ready and supported in their missions.

Even Fox News knows the DOD is a disaster under Pete Hegseth. Hegseth’s forcing the retirement of the US Army Chief of Staff Randy George is looked upon with disgust. Since George had been nominated by Biden, the move was likely due to Trump’s jealousy. pic.twitter.com/1nxqp3AX3P — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 3, 2026

Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army’s vice chief of staff, has been appointed acting chief of staff following George’s departure. LaNeve previously held senior operational and advisory roles and is expected to lead the service while a permanent replacement is sought.

The Pentagon issued a brief statement expressing gratitude for General George’s decades of service to the nation and wishing him well in retirement.

George’s exit comes during ongoing military activities in Iran and Hegseth’s purge of generals and other top officials at the Department of Defense. His message circulated among senior Army officials and staff, drawing attention for its focus on leadership standards and support for troops, which could be considered a thinly veiled dig at the Secretary of War.

No further details about the decision to remove George have been provided and Hegseth has come under heavy criticism for his leadership style. He recently received pushback for linking his religious rhetoric to justify the ongoing war.