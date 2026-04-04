Hegseth Described as ‘Paranoid’ After Reported Firing of Senior Army Officer

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing new criticism after the unexpected removal of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.

A report and a conservative television host describe Hegseth’s recent actions as fueled by paranoia within the Pentagon. George was let go this week, along with Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr. This marks another instance of high-level military changes during the U.S. war with Iran.

Reuters reported that Hegseth fired George on Thursday, citing three U.S. defense officials. The Pentagon announced that George, who had over a year left in his term, would retire “effective immediately.”

Reuters also noted that Hodne, who led the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, and Green, who headed the Army’s Chaplain Corps, were removed. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army vice chief of staff and a former military aide to Hegseth, is expected to take on the top Army role temporarily.

No official reason was provided for George’s dismissal. The Washington Post reported that the shake-up occurred amid growing tension between the defense secretary and senior Army leaders, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Griffin: Multiple sources tell us the removal has to do with Hegseth’s rivalry with Dan Driscoll, who is a close ally of JD Vance and was considered on the short list to replace Hegseth at one point. pic.twitter.com/qx8O6Kq6gI — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2026

One official told the Post, “Hegseth can’t fire Driscoll. So he’s going to make his life hell.” The Post also mentioned that George was seen as vulnerable due to his previous role as senior military assistant to former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, although he had remained in his position for months after Hegseth took office.

The more serious allegations surfaced in follow-up reporting noted by other outlets on Friday. A New York Post report claimed that current and former administration officials linked the firings to Hegseth’s fear that Driscoll could potentially replace him.

One source quoted in the report stated, “Pete got very paranoid about Driscoll talking behind his back to others in the military.” Another source described the situation as driven by “the insecurity and paranoia” Hegseth developed after last year’s “Signalgate” controversy. The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed these claims.

The criticism has come from more than just anonymous officials. Greg Kelly, a Newsmax host and Marine veteran, criticized the defense secretary on X after the firings were announced.

According to The Daily Beast, Kelly wrote, “He lied to the Trump Admin about his extensive personal issues, and now he’s blowing up Army careers of good men because of his personal insecurity. Paranoid Pete!” Kelly also ridiculed the circumstances of the removal, stating, “Another General ‘looked at him funny’ so Pete fired the guy.”

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Pete Hegseth has fired over 12 generals, including the U.S. Army ground forces commander. pic.twitter.com/cO7vT6NHee — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) April 3, 2026

George’s removal is unusual not only because of his rank but also because it occurred during an active military campaign. Reuters highlighted that dismissing the head of a military branch during wartime is extremely rare.

At the time of George’s dismissal, the Army had already deployed soldiers to the Middle East for air defense duties, and thousands from the 82nd Airborne Division were arriving in the region as the administration considered potential ground operations in Iran.

This action adds to a trend of removals under Hegseth. The Washington Post noted that with George’s exit, nearly the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff has been reshaped since Hegseth took office. The newspaper reported that many of the earlier firings also lacked public explanation, as Hegseth removed officers he viewed as out of sync with the administration.

For now, the Pentagon has expressed gratitude for George’s service but has not provided a clear reason for the sudden dismissal of one of the Army’s top officers.