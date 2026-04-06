Mary Trump Warns Pam Bondi Won’t Be the Last to Be Fired

Mary Trump, a renowned political commentator, said the former Attorney General Pam Bondi won’t be the last to face termination. Her statement comes as a response to President Donald Trump firing Bondi from her position.

According to reports by the Irish Star citing Mary Trump’s blog, Bondi wasn’t “loyal enough” to President Donald Trump. She detailed the reasons Bondi was fired and mentioned why no one in the Trump administration would be considered loyal.

As the attorney general, Bondi faced significant scrutiny for her management of the Epstein files. Mary Trump wrote, “It is difficult to think of a way she could have been more subservient to the demands of her boss.” She added, “Or, be more destructive to the agency she led on his behalf.”

Trump fires top lawyer amid Epstein scandal, Iran war fallout US President Donald Trump has abruptly dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of Jeffrey Epstein files, exposing deep rifts within his administration as a majority of Americans believe his ongoing war. pic.twitter.com/h10vRADDye — Adil Adeel (@adeel_adil44621) April 4, 2026

Lastly, she claimed that, despite her efforts in the DOJ, the President allegedly still supported firing her. Mary also discussed Bondi’s loyalty to the president. Firstly, she brought up Bondi’s viral deposition.

She transitioned from pointing fingers to displaying intense reactions, reportedly yelling in court, and allegedly engaging in arguments with other members of the Senate. Netizens continue to remember and re-share Bondi’s appearance in court.

Many online users criticized Bondi, sharing memes and jokes. Mary had three words for Bondi. She called the former AG’s alleged performance “belligerent, disrespectful and obstructive.”

The commentator also mentioned that Bondi reportedly was unable to fully address the backlash that resulted from the Epstein files’ release. Mary Trump wrote that the president had not ‘forgiven her’ for allegedly being unable to deal with the aftermath of the Epstein files bombshell.

Donald Trump targets only women? US President fires loyalists Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem; Are Karoline Leavitt, Tulsi Gabbard next? https://t.co/kCv1qCYSmX — O (@O19928734) April 4, 2026

In addition to her handling of the files, Trump claimed that perhaps the MAGA leader wasn’t satisfied with her handling of his political opponents. In addition, there are Democrats and even fellow Republicans who criticize him.

She cited that as another reason for her dismissal. Many critics on the internet have highlighted Bondi and dissected her actions as a former attorney general. She asserted that this incident exemplified her uncle’s tendency to dismiss individuals who allegedly fail to meet expectations.

She concluded her analysis by stating, “The lesson here is that in the end nobody will be found to be loyal enough, sycophantic enough, or corrupt enough to stay on Donald’s good side.”

This is especially true considering that the president has often expressed his support for Bondi since appointing her. Moreover, he also praised her during press conferences at the White House whenever he was questioned about Bondi and the backlash against her.

That being said, Trump’s breakdown about Bondi’s firing does leave an important question: Who’s next to be fired? Is it Stephen Miller who has equally been facing backlash for his immigration policy advice and implementation? Or will Bondi be the last one ever to be fired from the Trump administration?