Kamala Harris’ “Dude Gotta Go” Comment About Donald Trump Resurfaces

Kamala Harris has been one of the biggest critics of Donald Trump, to whom she lost the 2024 presidential race. Recently, a video on X resurfaced in which she said, “We need a new Commander in Chief and we need a new President ‘cause dude gotta GO.”

This resurfaced video appeared to be shared in the context of Trump’s handling with Iran.

Their rivalry intensified after Joe Biden unexpectedly dropped out of the presidential race following a disastrous debate. As reported by The Associated Press, Biden’s allies had hoped that Biden would showcase strength and ease concerns about his age.

Kamala Harris: “We need a new Commander in Chief and we need a new President ‘cause dude gotta GO.” pic.twitter.com/LfdZdwguU2 — ً (@optisues) April 6, 2026

However, that did not happen, as Biden struggled with repeated stumbles and a weak delivery. Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill even told MSNBC, “I’m not the only one whose heart is breaking right now. There’s a lot of people who watched this tonight and felt terribly for Joe Biden…I don’t know if things can be done to fix this.”

Following this, Biden endorsed Harris, and she formally entered the race after receiving enough delegate votes to secure the nomination, NPR reported.

Later, when her time came to debate Trump, she performed more strongly, and the BBC even pointed out that she outperformed him in certain areas.

Harris used personal jabs, and Trump was often drawn into a defensive stance. A CNN flash poll even claimed that Harris won the debate. However, another report by the BBC argued that the focus on Trump may have contributed to her loss.

Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz stated on X that “Kamala Harris lost this election when she pivoted to focus almost exclusively on attacking Donald Trump.”

He added, “Voters already know everything there is about Trump – but they still wanted to know more about Harris’ plans for the first hour, first day, first month and first year of her administration. It was a colossal failure for her campaign to shine the spotlight on Trump more than on Harris’ own ideas.”

🚨Kamala Harris ahead of Trump’s address tonight: “He brought America into a war people do not want. He has put American troops in harm’s way. Costs are rising by the day. He has done nothing to address the needs of the American people. He’s going to try to claim victory… pic.twitter.com/lrLR0xU8sz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 2, 2026

However, this does not mean Harris’s rivalry with Trump was over. Last year, in an interview with the BBC, she stated, “I am not done,” adding, “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.”

She even claimed that all the things she feared the Trump administration would do, it has done. Harris said, “He said he would weaponise the Department of Justice – and he has done exactly that.”

While talking to podcaster Sharon McMahon, Harris further expressed interest in running the presidential race again. When asked about it, she answered, “I might,” as reported by The Guardian.