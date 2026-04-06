MAGA Ally Says Donald Trump and Barron Trump Should Be on the Battlefield

MAGA supporters Jake Paul and Theo Von discussed why Donald Trump should be fighting the war on the front lines. Paul also added that Barron Trump should be fighting alongside his father.

He appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, and the two discussed historical politicians who also fought in battle. Paul revealed how Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius could inspire his future in politics.

He said, “One of his biggest sayings is, you know, your biggest thing is to be a part of society and make it a better place. So, I think that’s maybe where I’m at these days.”

Even the former Trump guys are saying Donald Trump and Baron Trump should be on the front lines in this war with Iran: JAKE PAUL: “I think you’re right … Trump should be on the front lines.” THEO VON: “Or Barron…” pic.twitter.com/PtEYZNKBZI — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 5, 2026

Recently, Donald Trump praised Paul and predicted that he would get into politics. In addition, he gave him his “complete and total endorsement.”

Von pointed out during the discussion, “a lot of the politicians also had to fight on the battlefield.” he explained, “if politicians were going to make choices that affected the lives of the citizens of the military, of the farmer who was putting down his pitchfork and picking up a sword, like, they had to be out there as leaders as well. I admire that concept.”

Paul liked the idea and agreed that if he ever ran for the office, he would also like to have an AR-15 and shoot the enemies with it. Furthermore, he compared being on the battlefield to his boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

He said, “I think I put that on the line with Anthony Joshua. Like, I’m down for this s–, bro. But like, I think you’re right. That’s a really good point, actually. Like Trump should be on the front lines, or Barron. I don’t know if he’s old enough yet.”

Von added that Barron might be too tall and could become an easy target. Meanwhile, Trump did not serve in the Vietnam War due to his bone spurs diagnosis that led to calcium buildup in his heels.

YouTuber-turned-boxer, Paul, also hinted about his own political plans for the future if someone like Kamala Harris enters the elections, which he said would motivate him. On the other hand, he also said that entering politics is scary, “the hardest job in the world.”

Trump faked bone spurs to avoid the Vietnam draft. 5 times! The biggest coward in a long line of cowards! pic.twitter.com/A6enj9pdwF — Diana Manister (@DianaCialino) April 5, 2026

He then went on to appreciate Trump calling him a legend, “I’ve seen Trump, his energy is why he’s there.” Paul said it started as a funny joke, but he received Trump’s full endorsement. Paul also revealed a friend’s message on the podcast that said he received the endorsement for free rather than paying for it.

Trump endorsed Paul during the Republican Senate primary in Kentucky. They also danced to “YMCA” with Trump’s signature move. This is the same song that Trump claimed to have helped him get the g– votes during the 2024 elections. Paul and Von also discussed how assassinated Charlie Kirk could have been a Republican presidential candidate.