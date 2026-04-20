Lara Trump Reveals Personal Side of Barron Trump While Draft Questions Grow Louder

Barron Trump is one of Donald Trump’s youngest children and one of the least publicly visible members of the family, but Lara Trump has offered insight into how he views the world. As discussions about the Iran war intensify, questions about whether Barron Trump has been registered for the draft are circulating.

Last week, the BBC reported that “young American men” ages 18 to 25 are required to register with the Selective Service System in case the need arises. This led many internet users to question whether Barron would be registered as well.

Jesse Ventura said: “A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids.”Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft-dodging coward. I’m calling right now for Barron Trump… [to] enlist in the military right now. Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do.” pic.twitter.com/Bj6pKDQXns — Jorge Ignacio (@JorgeIgnacio) March 25, 2026

However, it has since been claimed that Barron Trump is apparently “too tall” for the army. Barron is reported to be 6 feet 7 to 6 feet 9 tall. The U.S. Army has height standards for enlistment, though waivers may be available in some cases.

However, critics argue that a waiver could be granted to allow Barron to serve in the army. Donald Trump or Melania Trump has yet to comment on Barron’s drafting rumors.

Barron Trump is getting taller. Every member of the Trump family supports cryptocurrencies. And they all have their own tokens. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are unstoppable 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WGFNUzTMvD — Bitcoin professor (@Bitcoinprof0637) April 19, 2026

As for the youngest Trump family member himself, Barron is known for keeping a low profile and largely avoiding the spotlight. Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, spoke on the matter, revealing her thoughts on Barron.

Speaking on her podcast, The Right View, Lara Trump talked about her “super smart” and “cool” 20-year-old brother-in-law. Reading out a question which asked, “What’s Barron Trump like, and does he know the entire internet is obsessed with him?” Lara responded.

“Barron is so cool. I feel like he’s a sleeper, like, you want to hear more about Barron ‘cuz you see less of him,” Lara Trump said. “He knows what’s going on out there. He’s up on all of it…he gets it. He gets what’s going on out there…he’s funny. He turned out to be a really great kid …Barron’s cool. Don’t sleep on Barron, he’s the best.” Information surrounding Barron Trump is scarce and he himself rarely takes a moment to comment on anything.

Melania Trump spoke about her relationship with Barron, calling him an “incredible young man.” “You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is,” Melania revealed. “We are very proud of him. Second year at the Stern School of Business, he loves it. This time it’s very different because he’s 19 years old, and the first time, he was 10 years old. He understands politics. He advises his father. We talk about it, so [it’s] very different.”

Online opinion on the young Trump remains divided, with some praising him while others criticize his reserved nature. An insider revealed to News Nation that, despite his father’s political background, Barron chooses to be “apolitical” and leads a happy life with a girlfriend.

“Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends, but he just (unlike his father, Donald Trump) scr*ws the limelight,” the insider revealed. Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn’t get involved. He goes to class, he goes home.”