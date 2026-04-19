Who Is Barron Trump Dating in 2026? Details Inside

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has drawn public attention in recent years. The New York University student first drew public attention when he attended his father’s inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, 2025.

Dressed in a cashmere-colored suit, with slicked-back hair and standing 6-foot-7 inches, he closely resembled his father. At the inaugural event, Donald Trump introduced him to the audience as he waved and acknowledged them.

As the crowd cheered loudly, it was clear he had gained a new wave of female fans and a community obsessed with his life. Online discussions focused on details ranging from his hairstyles to his choice of a black backpack.

In her memoir ‘Melania,’ the First Lady described her son as having a “rare mix of charm and intelligence.” According to sources, Barron launched Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. when he became an adult. The organization’s main focus is reportedly high-end properties and golf course projects in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

According to The List, public interest in his appearances increased despite his privacy preference.

Increased online attention also led to speculation about Barron Trump’s personal life. In December 2024, a source told People that he was “very popular with women.”

A friend of Barron Trump told News Nation that he was allegedly in a relationship.

“Barron has a nice girlfriend and spends a lot of time with her,” he said. The source added that Barron prefers to stay away from the spotlight and keep his personal life discreet.

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“He is much more like his mother, Melania. He keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus),” the source added. By spring 2025, reports suggested he was in a relationship, but by the fall semester, that rumored romance seemed to have ended.

Despite this, the increased online craze of his love life hasn’t slowed, with social media users even pairing him with figures like Princess Isabella of Denmark and, more recently, journalist and author Rikki Schlott. In April 2026, a viral and later deleted post on X linked Schlott romantically to Barron Trump.

While we don’t blame the internet since the 20-year-old had become quite popular by then and had many fans sharing quirky edits online, after it gained traction, Schlott addressed the rumor directly, reposting it with a blunt response from her followers saying, “That’s a no.”

Despite the clarification, Barron Trump and Rikki Schlott both attended NYU. The columnist reportedly dropped out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Irish Star, ardent fans of the young lad made surprising predictions. Some fans (social media accounts like @ada_lluch) on X (formerly Twitter) think Barron would be well-suited with Crown Princess Leonor of Spain.

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Astrologer Terry Naznon also took a moment and hinted at a potential romance between Barron and Leonor, who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Later, the astrologer also analyzed their zodiac signs and said that the union would be possible only if the astrological timing and stars aligned. Both remain young public figures navigating life in the public eye.