Barron Trump Set To Launch New Beverage With Four Other Partners

Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest son, is part of a beverage company. The joint venture with four other partners announced their first flavor, which is set to be released in May 2026. Barron Trump’s new business is called Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., according to the Florida and Delaware business filings. Trump is listed as the director of the company along with Rudolfo Castello, Spencer Bernstein, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez.

The drink is a coffee alternative with herbal ingredients and caffeine. Such drinks are gaining popularity in America. Such beverages have grown in popularity among consumers seeking caffeine with added ingredients, and could contribute to Barron Trump’s business portfolio.

Sollos Yerba Mate, a yerba mate (caffeinated herbal tea) beverage company is set to launch in May. https://t.co/5rh0DkKFTS — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 7, 2026

The company shared its first flavor in a LinkedIn post. They posted a photo of a carton of drinks placed on a surfboard. The post was captioned, “Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut. Launching May 2026.”

The image and the tropical flavors align with a summer theme. The company has emphasized the drink as a “lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients.”

In addition, the brand told Newsweek that they are focused on creating one recipe. The representative noted, “We didn’t set out to make a flavor lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink. Most brands launch with five flavors, hoping you’ll like one of them. We spent all of our time, energy, and resources obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless.”

Trump, who just turned 20, is usually away from the limelight, focusing on crypto and now the beverage business. He is a second-year student at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Studying business may add more skills to his resume.

Barron Trump and some of his pals have announced a new company named Sollos Yerba Mate. Yerba Mate is a traditional drink in South America. Favourite drink of Che Guevara. trump believed to be worth $150 million from family crypto account. — magenta72 (@valleylily56) February 22, 2026

However, several people were quick to judge the business venture to be connected to his father’s long-time associate, Jay Weitzman. The company is located in Palm Beach, just a mile away from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The company also secured $1 million in funding via a private placement. Weitzman clarified that he has no connection to Sollos, but the business is registered at his property since his grandson is part of the director’s team.

Bernstein, who serves as the current Chief Operating Officer at Sollos, lives at the same address. He also added that he’ll be taking a temporary leave from studies to focus on the business. He and Hall will resume studies to complete their degrees later on.