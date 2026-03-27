Jesse Ventura Urges Barron Trump to Do ‘Something’ Donald Trump ‘Didn’t Have the Courage to Do’

President Donald Trump has faced immense criticism for starting a war with Iran that continues to escalate. Moreover, his alleged cold response to the U.S. soldiers dying in this war has drawn even more backlash.

Now, as the President continues to portray the developments of the war as something to be proud of, calls for his son, Barron Trump, to be drafted into the military are increasing. Sites like DraftBarronTrump.com have been calling for Trump’s youngest son to join the military along with widespread commentary on social media that have been encouraging the same since the U.S. attacked Iran in February.

It is important to note here that Barron’s great-grandfather and his grandfather, Frederick and Fred Trump reportedly dodged military service. Trump himself was never in the military and used his college matriculation to receive four waivers during the Vietnam War.

Former Governor Jesse Ventura: “How can you send someone else’s kids to war if you won’t send your own? So I’m calling on Barron Trump to enlist in the US military. Do something your father never had the courage to do.”

pic.twitter.com/6lmPfye2ws — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2026

His exemption indefinitely excluded him from getting drafted as he got a medical waiver mentioning that he has bone spurs in his feet. Since bone spurs can be hereditary, netizens quickly dragged Barron Trump into this, and he even got nicknames like Private Bone Spurs, which hinted at the fact that he might use this same reasoning to avoid joining the military.

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, who is also a former Navy SEAL and served in the Vietnam War has now joined the bandwagon of people who want to see Trump’s own bloodline fighting the war.

Speaking on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show, Ventura said, “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this having been in the military — Trump wouldn’t know it cause he’s a draft-dodging coward… A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?”

Ventura then added, “So, I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son — you know, after all, he’s had three wives, he’s had kids by each wife, and nobody’s ever served in the military. To my knowledge, a Trump in the last 100 years has never done military service.”

The former Navy SEAL received support from some social media users as he continued, “Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now. Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do. Do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do. I wanna see a Trump in the military.”

Barron’s height, which is about 6 feet 9 has sometimes been cited as a potential barrier to military service. However, Ventura had his argument ready for that logic as he said, “David Robinson served on active duty. He was 7 feet tall before he ever went to the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.”

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Some social media users appeared to agree with Ventura as one user on X said, “I’m guessing Baron would avoid combat in Iran using the same excuse as his father. After all, bone spurs are hereditary and typically flare up when the country of the one who claims he has a foot problem is at war.”

Another user made quite a direct attack on Barron, saying, “Barron is autistic and psychotic, he kills animals, & calls AndrewTate his “mentor”. I don’t think the military would take him, but you’re right, he should sign up and let him be rejected, the Trump family’s Achilles heel.”

While some comments criticized Ventura for dragging Barron in a discussion that was supposed to focus on Trump and his decisions only, many users supported him, showing how many people want to see Trump’s family serving in the military.