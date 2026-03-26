“Did They Dip Him in Baby Oil” —Donald Trump’s Shiny Appearance Draws Netizen Reactions

President Donald Trump’s second term has been marked by multiple concerns, with speculation about his failing health often taking center stage. Trump’s bruised hands, rash on his neck, multiple instances of him sleeping during important meetings and conferences, and often losing track of what he was saying have led many Americans to worry about their president’s health.

Currently, the war with Iran has been keeping the U.S. on its toes, and Trump’s account of the conflict has been rather confusing and, in a number of instances, misleading. Now, as the president attended the NRCC’s annual luncheon, his appearance drew more attention than what he said.

While this has also happened previously, as Trump has a pattern of appearing with unusual makeup or bruises that he tries to hide, this time his skin appeared paler and overly shiny. On X, one user could not hide their surprise as they said, “Holy s—-, did they dip him in baby oil?”

Trump on Iran: They want to make a deal so badly but they are afraid to say it. They figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. pic.twitter.com/xX10KWTzIy — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Another user added, “He looks terrible, those eyes and sweaty, something is wrong.” A third one chimed in, “He’s very shiny.” One user asked a direct question, “Why so sweaty Trump? Health problems or lying problems?”

Notably, Trump spoke on the war with Iran, among other topics. He said, “They want to make a deal so badly but they are afraid to say it. They figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us.”

However, it has been established, as Iran has also confirmed, that there is no such deal in place as Trump has claimed. Besides his shiny appearance, his comments on this non-existent deal led to netizens showing concern about his mental health.

Under a video of Trump discussing the Iran war on X, one user posted an image of the president talking to himself and captioned it “Trump talking about the Iran deal.” The same user made another comment, saying, “They? The voices in your head maybe.. No one believes this.” Another user highlighted an important point, as they commented, “The entire world has heard, No Deal.”

Besides talking about Iran and the deal that never happened, Trump also commented on the SOTU, saying, “Democrats sat there emotionless, no clapping, nobody standing. At the end of the evening, they were clapping on everything I said because they were called by people watching on television. Did you see they were passing around notes and they were saying, start clapping. And they were clapping for everything. They were clapping wildly.”

Trump on SOTU: Democrats sat there emotionless, no clapping, nobody standing. At the end of the evening, they were clapping on everything I said because they were called by people watching on television. Did you see they were passing around notes and they were saying, start… pic.twitter.com/3mdOhgeHdz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Under the video where Trump could be heard saying this, one user questioned, “Hi America, the UK here. Is this AI slop or real? If it’s real, God help you all. In fact, God help us all.” Another one added, “Is this dude hallucinating?” A third one did not mince their words, saying, “Dementia Don. The orange pig looks like a greasy monkey tonight. He can go any day.”

The common concern over Trump’s health has been consistently growing throughout his second term. However, the President and his administration have never publicly acknowledged anything being wrong with him.

Trump’s swollen ankles and hand bruises, combined with his speeches about things that have never even happened have often led to serious questions about his health, which have almost never been properly answered.