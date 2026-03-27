Donald Trump Issues First Order to New DHS Chief, Says ‘It’s Not an Easy Thing to Do’

Donald Trump is taking no chances with the Department of Homeland Security. After firing Kristi Noem, his preferred candidate, Markwayne Mullin, was sworn in on Wednesday. He took office while a partial shutdown of the DHS was still in place. He raised hopes of the department bringing reforms or new developments.

​However, Mullin has already got his first set of directives in place, all thanks to President Trump’s recent Truth Social post. On Friday, he wrote a lengthy message attacking Democrats for prolonging the shutdown.

He said the delay prevented full pay for TSA employees at the airports, while thousands of travelers have dealt with excessive delays and chaos. Trump claimed that Democrats did it to urge Republicans to get the border immigration policies broadened. For Trump, it was just not possible.

​Trump wrote, “The Radical Left Democrats, and their ‘Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to their Open Border Policies, which will never, ever happen again.”​

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 26 2026, 6:30 PM ET ) The Radical Left Democrats, and their “Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN… pic.twitter.com/81kkjFkiuq — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) March 26, 2026

​The 79-year-old went on to recall how the previous administration allowed undocumented immigrants to enter the country. Trump claimed these former decisions by the Democrats caused a national crisis. Offering a workaround, he then ordered the new DHS head, Markwayne Mullin, to expedite payment to TSA employees and handle the crisis.

He said, “I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports. It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!”

​Mullin, in his response, lauded Trump for his efforts and assured full cooperation on the orders he signed. Through a post on X, he penned, “I want to thank @POTUS for his leadership in finding a way to pay our TSA officers to end this chaos at our airports. These hours-long lines and thousands of Americans missing their flights was caused solely by the Democrats reckless @DHSgov shutdown. Many of DHS’ frontline workers are still not being paid including @FEMA, @USCG, and @CISAgov. The Democrats must stop playing political games with our national security, quit punishing our employees, and re-open DHS.”

I want to thank @POTUS for his leadership in finding a way to pay our TSA officers to end this chaos at our airports. These hours long lines and thousands of Americans missing their flights was caused solely by the Democrats reckless @DHSgov shutdown.



Many of DHS’ frontline… https://t.co/QESzlb85ey — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) March 27, 2026

Trump claimed that in order to pay the employees, he would be exercising authorities under his jurisdiction. While it clearly meant bypassing Congressional approval, he did not specify what legal authority he was planning to use in the matter.

In the wake of these recent events, Senate Majority Leader John Thune held a closed-door meeting and revealed what Trump’s plans would entail. As per a report by The Washington Post, it is likely to revolve around issuing an executive order. Later, Thune applauded Trump’s move and said it would ease pressure from the ongoing partial shutdown.

​He said, “Well, obviously it takes the immediate pressure off, but you know, it’s a short-term solution. Give the president credit for responding to a crisis in a way that will make sure that after these guys drag this out for 41 days now, TSA agents are finally going to get paid.”