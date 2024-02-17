Kristen Stewart Slams Trump for Old Posts Urging Robert Pattinson to Dump Her: 'Fck you, btch'

Kristen Stewart didn't hold back when responding to former President Donald Trump's old tweets urging Robert Pattinson to 'dump' her. In a recent Rolling Stone profile, she revisited the 2017 moment when she publicly addressed Trump's social media posts during her Saturday Night Live appearance.

Stewart reflected on Trump's 2012 statements regarding her relationship with Pattinson. "He's mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend," Stewart exclaimed and called Trump 'such a little baby,' as per Mediaite. She said to Trump, "Fck you, btch!" without holding back.

When rumors about Stewart's relationship with director Rupert Sanders began to circulate in 2012, Trump began to attack her on social media. The former president said, "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart," and encouraged Pattinson to move on in a series of tweets. "In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Trump kept on commenting on Stewart with the series of tweets after photos surfaced of her kissing director Sanders while she was still in a relationship with Pattinson. Stewart later apologized publicly for the incident. In an interview, she expressed frustration with the ongoing interest in her relationship with Pattinson, saying, “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s***, because it’s f***ing weird. It’s like if someone kept asking you – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F***ing A, man! I don’t know!’”

The Twilight actress continued, saying to Rolling Stone, “Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?'” Trump was most renowned for hosting The Apprentice at the time, and he had no political experience at all.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Memorably, he tweeted eleven times about the celebrity breakup, pleading with Pattinson not to accept Stewart back. “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!” wrote Trump in a tweet. In a few months, Stewart and Pattinson called it quits.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably really not going to like me now… because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.” Stewart said in response to Trump's posts in her 2017 SNL monologue. She clarified, "It wasn't even like I was hiding."

“I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.” Given that Stewart has been engaged to Dylan Meyer since 2021, she has kept her sexuality relatively transparent. In October 2023, she disclosed her plans for marriage to Andy Cohen, hinting that Guy Fieri might perform the ceremony.