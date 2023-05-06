Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Look Completely in Love at Their Celebrity Basketball Game

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are totally in love and they are letting everyone around them know!

Marcus Jordan, the younger son of NBA legend Micheal Jordan, and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen teamed up to host a celebrity basketball event, the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Miami, Florida, according to Marca. The celebrity basketball game had a legendary lineup, which included Tyreek Hill, Lil Pump, influencer Jen Selter, and country artist Jimmie Allen. The event was organized to benefit the "D Up on Cancer" charity, and Marcus Jordan served as a coach of a team at FLA Live Arena. The event was also hosted by Celebrity Sports Entertainment, The Money Team, and DJ Irie.

That’s a wrap on the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic 🏀



📸: Larry Marano pic.twitter.com/ZYXC9111MI — FLA Live Arena (@FLALiveArena) May 4, 2023

Jordan's passion for the game could be compared directly to his father's passion and skill. Pippen took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of videos from the event, and Marcus' skills were apparent as he could be seen barking orders from the touchline. He was thriving in the role of coach and was definitely enjoying himself throughout the game. Jordan’s team seemingly triumphed that night, as he was seen celebrating the win in the last slide of Pippen’s Instagram Stories with their friends. We Are the Champions by Queen was playing in the background.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

The love birds were also seen cuddling and exchanging little kisses whenever they got time and seemed unable to keep their hands to themselves. Hosting a live event together seems like a fun subsequent step for the pair that have been hitting the headlines since earlier this year for their loving social media posts about each other and public displays of affection.

After months of speculation from fans, the pair have left no space for doubt about the status of their relationship. According to Fadeaway World, Pippen and Marcus Jordan were friends for a prolonged period before getting together, and she once said that she would try to set Marcus up with other people before they became involved. "We were friends. We met four years ago. We have mutual friends, so we were in the same group a lot, and it's funny because I was trying to set him up with all of my friends...," she explained, "I would hype him up to all my friends like, 'He's a great guy, you should date him. He's coming to Miami, you guys should hang out.'"

Jordan and Pippen also posted charming Valentine's Day photographs expressing their deep adoration for each other earlier this year. Their relationship progressed from the friend zone toward a more significant and deep connection during the month of February. Speaking about the same in an interview with People, the reality star disclosed the exact point when she recognized her serious feelings for Marcus Jordan. "I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it, and it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation." She continued, "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."