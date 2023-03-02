Larsa Pippen Recalls Moment She Realized Marcus Jordan Was More Than a Friend

The Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen and founder of the Trophy Room, Marcus Jordan have been madly in love with each other. They even posted adorable Valentine's Day pictures, commenting sweet nothings about each other. Their relationship moved from the friend zone toward a more meaningful and deep connection recently. Speaking about the same in an interview with People, the reality star revealed the exact moment she realized her deep feelings for the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. "I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it, and it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation." She continued, "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

Calling it destiny that the two met at a party through mutual friends, Larsen is grateful that they share mutual feelings for each other. "I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are," she commented. Page Six reveals that Pippen has been hanging out with the Jordans and getting to know them better as a family. While appearing on the Tamron Hall Show, the reality star discussed her equation with Marcus' iconic father Michael Jordan. She said, “I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine."

Larsa also shared that she met Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita Venoy, Marcus' mother. She added that they have spent some memorable time together during family vacations. “I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,” the mother of four continued, adding that both sets of parents just want to see their children "happy." “We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Larsa recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, former NBA player for Chicago Bulls, in January 2022. Opening up about the prospectus of falling in love with her best friend she said, "For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys," she explains. "I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I'm like, I like everything about him." When asked about receiving Marcus' parents "blessings for their relationship" during the show, she replied with an affirmative.